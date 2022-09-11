Technology

Noise ColorFit Vision 2 Buzz goes official at Rs. 3,500

Written by Akash Pandey Sep 11, 2022, 05:45 pm 2 min read

The Noise ColorFit Vision 2 Buzz smartwatch comes in four colorways.

Noise has introduced its latest smartwatch in India, called the ColorFit Vision 2 Buzz. It bears a price tag of Rs. 3,499. The wearable offers an AMOLED display, IP68-certified dust and water resistance, Bluetooth calling, multiple health-related features, up to seven days of battery life, and more. Those looking out for a smartwatch below Rs. 4,000 should check this out.

Context Why does this story matter?

India's smartwatch market is experiencing massive Year-on-Year (YoY) growth. Brands like Noise are going up the charts of the leading wearable brands.

The company is focusing more on the sub-Rs. 4,000 segment, which is a major attraction for consumers.

The latest smartwatch from Noise promises on-the-go connectivity along with several new-age features and specifications. It comes after the ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz's launch.

Design and display The display offers 500 nits of peak brightness

The Noise ColorFit Vision 2 Buzz smartwatch sports a compact rectangular design with IP68-certified dust and water resistance. It gets a push button on the right side. The wearable sports a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with a 368x448 pixels resolution and 500 nits of peak brightness. It packs a built-in speaker and microphone. It comes in Black, Blue, Brown, and Gray colors.

Information It has support for Bluetooth calling

The Noise ColorFit Vision 2 Buzz smartwatch features TruSync technology that offers stable connectivity, quick pairing, and low battery consumption. The wearable offers Bluetooth calling, too. It allows users to access favorite contacts and dial from recent call logs.

Features The smartwatch comes with seven days of battery life

The Noise ColorFit Vision 2 Buzz smartwatch is equipped with a heart-rate monitor, stress and sleep tracker, SpO2 sensor, and a female health monitor. It tracks 100 sports activities with 10 activities having auto-detection support. The wearable comes with up to seven days of battery backup. It packs features like quick reply, notification display, remote camera, music control, find my phone, and weather updates.

Information Noise ColorFit Vision 2 Buzz: Pricing and availability

In India, the Noise ColorFit Vision 2 Buzz smartwatch is priced at Rs. 3,499. It is available for purchase via Flipkart and the brand's e-store in Black, Blue, Brown, and Gray color options.

