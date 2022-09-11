Technology

#DealOfTheDay: Lenovo ThinkBook 15 comes with attractive discounts on Amazon

Sep 11, 2022

The Lenovo ThinkBook 15 (21A4A09SIH) bears MIL-STD-810H rating to withstand accidental damages

Lenovo's ThinkBook series is designed to deliver power-packed performance and versatility. If you have been looking for a budget-friendly laptop under the ThinkBook series, the Lenovo ThinkBook 15 (21A4A09SIH) is retailing with attractive discounts via Amazon. The device brings travel-friendly portability and makes computing work convenient for you at an affordable price. Let's have a look at the deal.

Details Everything to know about the deal

The Lenovo ThinkBook 15 (21A4A09SIH) is priced at Rs. 67,050 for its model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. However, on Amazon, it is currently retailing for Rs. 35,990, meaning a discount of Rs. 31,060. The deal is available for a limited time period. Additionally, buyers can avail of no-cost EMI options via select debit and credit cards.

Design and display The laptop offers Dolby Audio-powered dual-speaker setup

The Lenovo ThinkBook 15 (21A4A09SIH) bears a compact, dual-tone design with slim bezels, aluminium chassis, a 180-degree hinge, a large trackpad, a fingerprint reader on the power button, and an HD webcam. The laptop offers a 15.6-inch Full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) anti-glare LCD screen with a 60Hz refresh rate and 220 nits of peak brightness. It houses a dual-speaker setup with ‎Dolby Audio support.

Information It includes one HDMI port

The Lenovo ThinkBook 15 (21A4A09SIH) has two USB 3.2 Gen1 ports, a Type-C 3.2 Gen2 port, one HDMI 1.4b socket, one (RJ-45) Ethernet port, and a 3.5mm universal headphone jack. Wireless connectivity options on the laptop include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1.

Internals The device packs 256GB of SSD storage

The Lenovo ThinkBook 15 (21A4A09SIH) is powered by an AMD Ryzen 3 5300U processor, paired with integrated Radeon graphics, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage. The laptop runs on Windows 11 Home and packs a 45Wh battery that can be charged via a 65W fast-charging adapter. It comes with pre-installed Microsoft Office Home and Student 2021.