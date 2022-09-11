Technology

How to redeem Free Fire MAX's codes for September 11?

Written by Akash Pandey Sep 11, 2022, 10:47 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is currently accessible in India only via Android devices (Photo credit: Garena).

A battle royale game with friends is always exciting, but using the same tools and tactics may make the gameplay tedious. Therefore, the Free Fire MAX developers introduce redeemable codes on a daily basis as a token of appreciation. Using these codes, players can obtain free in-game supplies. The bonuses can help players improve their gaming experience. Take a look at today's codes.

Context Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX's enhanced visuals and engaging gameplay have helped it gain popularity and become one of the most downloaded games in India.

Additionally, the developers frequently release redeemable codes, enabling players to get free in-game items they would otherwise have to buy with real money.

Players using the in-game bonuses, along with the right strategies, have higher chances of leading the scoreboard rankings.

Rules A player can access each code only once

There are some prerequisites for accessing codes in Free Fire MAX. A player can redeem multiple codes, but each code can be claimed only once per player. The codes are time sensitive, meaning you need to access them within 12 to 18 hours via the rewards redemption website. Also, they can be redeemed only by the players using Indian servers.

Codes Here are the codes for September 11

The Free Fire MAX codes generated for Sunday, i.e. September 11, are listed below. Use them now to earn your free rewards. BN45-HF4D-ETV3, QIJ3-U7YH-6H54, RTGF-GVBS-N5IK, IJ2E-8UR7-5656. UHTG-56LP-GOI9, 8UHY-GAVQ-B12I, K3UY-7T86-E1RS, 5FVS-6BHN-M8RK. TIY9-U63H-NVCD, IJWU-73YT-6FGV, BRNK-O9I8-UY76, YT2G-VB3N-JE4K. RFU7-Y6T5-R4ED, 62CV-5669-RJM5, KTIU-87Y6-TGH3, JK3L-OK4I-U5GY.

Instructions How to redeem the codes?

To redeem Free Fire MAX codes, head over to the game's rewards redemption page (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Then, log in using your registered Facebook, Twitter, Huawei, Apple ID, Google, or VK credentials. Enter a code into the text box and tap on "Confirm." Then press "Ok." Each successful redemption will allow you to pick up a reward from the in-game mail section.