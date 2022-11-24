Politics

MCD polls: BJP promises relief in property tax, factory licenses

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which has been holding power in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for the past 15 years is eyeing to retain it in the upcoming polls. While biding for the fourth consecutive term, the party has promised to scrap the necessity of factory licenses and relief in property taxes as elections are scheduled next month.

Why does this story matter?

In a bid to retain power in Delhi, BJP leaders, prior to the release of the election manifesto, are promising enhanced facilities.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), on the other hand, has promised 10 guarantees to the people of Delhi if brought to power.

The AAP is pushing hard to end BJP's 15-year-long rule in MCD to get absolute authority in the capital city.

Establishments, traders to get relief: Gupta

A day before the unveiling of its manifesto for MCD polls, BJP Delhi chief Adesh Gupta promised "relief in property tax to traders who have establishments in approved colonies, unauthorized colonies, and villages." Gupta further said that if the party is brought to power, it will "relax the rules for people to get trade licenses in Delhi."

AAP is also trying to garner the support of traders

Meanwhile, BJP's main rival AAP has also shifted its focus toward the traders in the city, as they constitute a major vote share. The party is planning to conduct over 100 meetings with traders across the city as the influential bloc has traditionally supported BJP. The AAP, among other promises, has guaranteed to make Delhi free from the "garbage mountains."

AAP is anti-traders: Gupta

Gupta claimed that they had earlier approved a proposal to abolish factory licenses but the "AAP-led Delhi government did nothing to approve it." He said that BJP has also sided with traders "even when commercial establishments were sealed in 2006-2007" in Delhi. Gupta, seeking support in the election, said, "Now the Centre will issue a notification to abolish the licenses."

Polling on December 4, results 3 days later

Earlier this month, the State Election Commission (SEC) officially announced the schedule for the Delhi civic elections. Polling for the civic body elections is scheduled to be held on December 4. The results of the same will be declared on December 7. Dr. Vijay Dev, state Election Commissioner, confirmed that the model code of conduct had been imposed with the announcement of election dates.

1.46 crore voters to exercise their franchise

The latest data says that there are around 1.46 crore registered voters in the national capital, eligible to vote in the upcoming MCD election next month. Among MCD's 250 freshly redrawn municipal wards, 42 have been reserved for Schedule Caste (SC) candidates. Additionally, under Section 3 of the Delhi Municipal Act, 1957, 50% of seats are reserved for female candidates.