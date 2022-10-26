Politics

Lakshmi-Ganesh pics on currency will revive economy: Kejriwal to Modi

Lakshmi-Ganesh pics on currency will revive economy: Kejriwal to Modi

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Oct 26, 2022, 03:02 pm 2 min read

Arvind Kejriwal said he will write a formal letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the request

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday appealed to the Centre to include photos of Hindu deities Lakshmi and Ganesh on currency notes along with Mahatma Gandhi's to revive India's economy and bring "prosperity". Kejriwal explained that the inspiration struck him while performing Diwali puja at his home when asked where he got the idea.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Indian economy has been severely impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the global economic crisis precipitated by the Russia-Ukraine war and rising US interest rates.

Countries with significant debt obligations, like Sri Lanka, were inevitably the worst hit.

Amid criticism over rising inflation, certain countries including India have provided refunds and energy subsidies. Experts, however, feel it will exacerbate the disarray.

Statement What exactly did Kejriwal say?

"We can all see that our economy is not recovering. We all want India to become a developed country and for that lot of work needs to be done. But all efforts will be only successful when there will be gods and goddesses' grace on us," he said. Kejriwal appealed to the Centre to include pictures of Goddess Lakshmi and Ganesh alongside Mahatma Gandhi.

Twitter Post Press conference video shared on Twitter

परसों #Diwali पूजन करते हुए मन में ये बहुत Strong भाव आया।



मैं यह नहीं कह रहा कि ये करने मात्र से अर्थव्यवस्था सुधरेगी, बहुत सारे Efforts करने की ज़रूरत है।



हम किसी के खिलाफ़ नहीं। ये नहीं कह रहे ये हटाओ, वो लगाओ।



जब Indonesia कर सकता है, तो हम क्यों नहीं?



—CM @ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/Jbs8H0W6qg — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) October 26, 2022

Details When Indonesia can do it, why can't we, asks Kejriwal

According to the Delhi Chief Minister, the two gods are connected with wealth and success. He also mentioned Indonesia, which has put Ganesh ji's image on its currency notes despite the fact that the country has a Muslim majority and barely 2 to 3 percent Hindus. "When Indonesia can do why can't we do it?" Kejriwal asked.

PM Modi 'Will write to PM Modi about it soon'

The AAP leader said he would soon write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his request so that the process is expedited. He dismissed the notion that the appeal would spark controversy. Asked if the AAP's strategy is to follow Hindutva and if people will refer to it as a Hindutva party, Kejriwal replied, "People will say anything. Bolne do jo bolna hai"

Data Status of Indian economy

According to reports, India's foreign exchange reserves fell to a two-year low of $528.367 billion in the week ending October 14, a $4.5 billion loss from the previous week. Per RBI statistics, the country's foreign exchange reserves were $532.868 billion the previous week.