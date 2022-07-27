Politics

ED files charge sheet against AAP minister Satyendar Jain

Written by Priyali Dhingra Jul 27, 2022

Jain was taken into judicial custody under criminal sections of the PMLA.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a chargesheet against Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case on Wednesday. Other accused have also been chargesheeted in a money laundering case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister has been under judicial custody ever since he was arrested on May 30, 2022.

Context Why does this story matter?

Jain was arrested from his house in New Delhi amid a political fued between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the AAP, which has been gaining fuel since.

The AAP has been attacking the BJP at the Centre for misusing the ED and framing Jain for political reasons.

ED has also taken action against other Opposition leaders in the recent past.

Charge sheet ED books Jain for money laundering

The ED filed a charge sheet against Jain in a Delhi court. Special judge Geetanjali Rao may take up the matter later on Wednesday. Jain was taken into judicial custody under criminal sections of the PMLA. In its 2017 FIR, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) alleged that he acquired disproportionate assets during his tenure as a minister between 2015-17.