Change Sushant's cause of death on Wikipedia, demands actor's sister

Facts on Sushant must be changed on Wikipedia, sister Priyanka has demanded

It has been over a year since Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput left us. Several aspects of his death case are still being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), and the Enforcement Directorate (ED). In this light, his sister Priyanka Singh has demanded his Wikipedia page to change "suicide by hanging" as cause of death to "under investigation."

Cause of death written should be 'under investigation,' not 'suicide'

Replying to a tweet by Wikipedia co-founder Larry Sanger, Singh asked the site's founder Jimmy Wales to change the "cause of death" section for Rajput. "As the investigation is still ongoing in Sushant's death case by top Indian agency, Central Bureau of Investigation, the cause of death cited on wiki page should be changed from "suicide by hanging" to "under investigation, (sic)" she wrote.

Singh also urged Wikipedia to change the late actor's height

Writing in the same Twitter thread, Singh, who is a lawyer by profession, also urged Wales to change the Raabta star's height on the digital encyclopedia from 178 cm (5'10ft) to 183 cm (6ft). She shared an interview where Rajput had himself spoken about his height. Many SSR fans have repeatedly asked Wikipedia to change the entry in the past, stressing its significance.

Why is Rajput's height so important?

A section of SSRians believes the Kai Po Che actor's height was changed on Wikipedia and IMDb right after his death. They hold since the distance between the fan's motor and his bed was 5'11", Rajput, being 6ft tall, could not have possibly killed himself.

Sanger wished luck to achieve 'justice' but from afar

Sanger wished Singh luck for achieving what she wanted, but separated himself from the matter. Notably, his original tweet was in response to a long thread addressed to him by Smita Parikh. The thread talked about Mumbai Police calling it a case of suicide, alleged the state of Maharashtra trying to suppress the case, and that the post-mortem was done without his family's presence.

Siddharth Pithani sought bail again, NCB likely to oppose move

Rajput's fans were again seen trending #BoycottBollywood at the time of writing. They have often criticized the film fraternity for not being welcoming to outsiders like Rajput. This time, the boycott call was fueled by the news of Raj Kundra's arrest. Separately, the actor's ex-roommate Siddharth Pithani has again sought bail after being given interim relief for marriage. NCB will reportedly oppose the move.