Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has reacted to Chhichhore's win at the 67th National Film Awards. The movie starring Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, and others was announced as the Best Hindi (Feature) Film on Monday. Remembering her brother, Shweta posted a heartfelt message on Twitter. She said that he makes her proud every day. Here's more.

Tweet 'I wish you were there to receive the award'

Shweta tweeted a link to a news story about Chhichhore's accomplishment and wrote, "Bhai, I know you are watching, but I wish you were there to receive the award." She went on to write how proud she feels of her brother every day, adding the hashtag #SushantOurHero. Chhichhore was Rajput's last theatrical release before he was found dead in his apartment in June 2020.

Twitter Post Check out the tweet here

Special honor Shweta shared images of Australian benches named after Rajput

Separately, Shweta also posted about another special honor that her brother has received. She shared pictures of benches in Australia named after him. While one bench was called "Sushant's Point," the board on another bench called him an "actor, keen astronomer, environmentalist, and humanitarian." Shweta wrote, "He lives on...his name lives on...his essence lives on! That is the impact of a pure soul! (sic)"

Instagram Post 'You are God's own child my baby'

Remembering Earlier, Sajid Nadiadwala had dedicated the win to Rajput

The late actor was remembered by director Nitesh Tiwari, producer Sajid Nadiadwala, and the entire cast after the win. While Nadiadwala went on to dedicate the award to Rajput, Tiwari felt bittersweet. Speaking to a daily, he said, "There is a joy but there is sadness too; it's a mixed feeling as Sushant is not here with us anymore to share this moment."

Bond 'Chhichhore' co-stars also missed Rajput