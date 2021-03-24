Seems like Prince Harry, who quit the British Royal family last year, wasn't joking during the Oprah Winfrey interview about trying to find new avenues of money. The Duke of Sussex now has a job at a billion-dollar Silicon Valley start-up called BetterUp Inc., The Wall Street Journal reported. The company, that provides mental health advice and professional coaching, has listed Harry as its Chief Impact Officer.

Coaching Harry personally benefited from a BetterUp coach

Harry expanded on his reasons to join BetterUp in a blog. He talked about personally benefiting from a BetterUp coach and being attracted to the company's overall culture. "I've personally found working with a BetterUp coach to be invaluable. I was matched with a truly awesome coach who has given me sound advice and a fresh perspective," Harry wrote in the blog.

When asked by WSJ why he is taking the job, Harry said that he intends to help create an impact in people's lives. "Proactive coaching provides endless possibilities for personal development, increased awareness, and an all-around better life," Harry mentioned in an emailed response.

During the Winfrey interview, Harry had talked about the importance of mental health. Continuing on that theme, Harry spoke about prioritizing mental fitness to unlock untapped potential and opportunity. He invoked a saying from the Royal Marine Commandos, "It's a state of mind." "What I've learned in my own life is the power of transforming pain into purpose," he wrote in the blog.

Meanwhile, Alexi Robichaux, the Chief Executive Officer of BetterUp, said Harry has been given "a meaningful and meaty role." "We are energized by his model of inspiration and impact through action," Robichaux said in the blog. The former British Royal is expected to give his input on BetterUp's initiatives. He would be involved with product strategy, charitable contributions, and would also advocate mental health-related topics.

We are honored to welcome Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex as BetterUp’s first Chief Impact Officer.



Learn more about how he will work to champion the importance of focusing on preventative mental fitness and human potential worldwide. https://t.co/MCAIADrdfc pic.twitter.com/kPL7jTZOGX — BetterUp (@BetterUp) March 23, 2021

