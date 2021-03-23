Yesterday, it was announced that Sushant Singh Rajput's last theatrical release Chhichhore has won the National Award in the Best Hindi (Feature) Film category. While the director Nitesh Tiwari was elated, he missed Rajput's presence. "There is a joy but there is sadness too; it's a mixed feeling as Sushant is not here with us anymore to share this moment," he said.

Statement The win was surprising for Tiwari

Speaking to ETimes, Tiwari said he was grateful to the jury. "Seriously, it hadn't even crossed my mind that Chhichhore would be under consideration for a National Award," the director added. He was shooting for a commercial when the news broke. "It was only when my wife (Ashwiny Iyer) told me on the set that I came to know," he said.

Instagram Post Tiwari remembered Rajput after 'Chhichhore' won

Quote Producer Sajid Nadiadwala also dedicated the award to Rajput

Separately, the movie's producer, Sajid Nadiadwala, dedicated the win to Rajput, who played the lead role. "On behalf of NGE, I dedicate this extremely prestigious award to Sushant Singh Rajput. We can't get over his loss ever but I sincerely pray that this award gives a little bit of happiness to his family and fans which includes me," he told the daily.

Social Media Rajput's co-stars also kept him in their thoughts

Shraddha Kapoor, who played Rajput's love interest in the movie, wrote on social media that she missed him. Actor Tushar Pandey wrote, "Can't describe what this film is to all of us. Very grateful for this. For you buddy. (sic)" Varun Sharma penned, "This one is for you Kammo," referring to Rajput's character. He also shared a BTS picture on his Instagram handle.

Details 'Chhichhore' was widely appreciated by critics and viewers