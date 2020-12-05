Actor Sanjana Sanghi, who impressed one and all with her debut movie Dil Bechara earlier this year, has topped popular movie rating platform IMDb's list of Breakout Stars of 2020. Exhilarated with the news, Sanjana wrote, "Can't smile any wider, and can't stop smiling either." She also thanked IMDb for the "immense honor" and fans for watching the movie. Here's more on this.

Details This is so surreal: Sanjana on winning the title

Sharing a couple of happy pictures on Instagram, Sanjana wrote, "So grateful for all the incredible geniuses I have the privilege of working with who recognise potential in me that I could never see in myself." "Here's to telling stories forever, working even harder and being better everyday," she added. Sanjana was this year seen in Dil Bechara, alongside late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Quote She also thanked 'Dil Bechara's viewers and her fans

Expressing gratitude toward the film's viewers and her fans, the 24-year-old actor wrote, "To the best audiences in the world, this is first yours and then mine. Literally, since this recognition is entirely audience generated. You made it all happen!"

Instagram Post Here is the post by Sanjana

Instagram post A post shared by sanjanasanghi96 on December 5, 2020 at 7:37 pm IST

Film 'Dil Bechara' was released in July on Disney+ Hotstar

Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, Dil Bechara is an adaptation of John Green's novel The Fault in Our Stars, a story of two cancer patients who fall in love with each other. Featuring music by maestro AR Rahman, the movie remains Sushant's last one, released after his death in June. It premiered on July 24 on the streaming service Disney+ Hotstar.

Reception 'Dil Bechara' broke several records

Upon its release, Dil Bechara received much love from fans. Reportedly, Disney+ Hotstar drew close to 100 million (10 crore) viewers within 24 hours of the movie's release. The film's trailer has also garnered over 92 million (9.2 crore) views. In our review of the film, we wrote, "It is one of those movies you would not forget the experience of watching."

Career Sanjana will soon share the screen with Aditya Roy Kapur