National Herald: Sonia Gandhi's 3rd round of questioning today

Written by Priyali Dhingra Jul 27, 2022, 11:26 am 3 min read

The Congress chief has reportedly answered 75 questions by the ED over two rounds of questioning.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi is all set to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday for her third round of questioning in the National Herald case. On day 2, Gandhi was quizzed for 6 hours and reportedly answered 30 questions about her role at the newspaper and its oversight body. "ED is being misused to topple governments," Congress said on Wednesday.

Context Why does this story matter?

The high-profile case came to light in 2013 when BJP leader Subramanian Swamy filed a complaint before a trial court.

He accused top Congress leaders of cheating and breach of trust in the acquisition of Associated Journals Ltd (AJL) by Young Indian (YI).

The National Herald was a newspaper founded by Jawaharlal Nehru along with other freedom fighters in 1938.

ED Gandhi provided no details on Young Indian takeover transactions

The Congress chief has reportedly answered 75 questions by the ED over two rounds of questioning. On Tuesday, unable to explain the transactions that facilitated the takeover of AJL, Gandhi said that late party treasurer Motilal Vohra was familiar with the transactions between AJL, Congress, and Young Indian, as per the Times of India. Additional director Monika Sharma reportedly headed Gandhi's questioning.

Questions Gandhi quizzed for 8 hours over two days

During the two rounds, Gandhi was quizzed about her role in the operations of the newspaper, the role of National Herald's various office bearers, and the involvement of Rahul Gandhi in running Young Indian, as well as the newspaper. As per NDTV, ED officials will confirm her statement from Rahul, since both the leaders are majority stakeholders in YI.

Adjournment Motion against 'misuse of government agencies'

A day after the suspension of 19 Rajya Sabha MPs and 4 Lok Sabha MPs from opposition parties, Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh on Wednesday moved an adjournment motion against the "blatant misuse of investigation agencies to exact political vendetta against President Sonia Gandhi." Addressing the media at Congress headquarters, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said, "The ED is being misused to topple governments."

Congress Grand old party organizes 'satyagrahas'

The Congress, on Tuesday, organized massive protests across India against ED questioning the party chief. Rahul Gandhi and 56 other Congress MPs were detained by the Delhi Police at their satyagraha outside the Parliament. The leaders were taken to the Kingsway Camp police station after they protested against various government policies and alleged misuse of ED and other agencies.

Twitter Post Rahul Gandhi detained at protest

तानाशाही देखिए, शांतिपूर्ण प्रदर्शन नहीं कर सकते, महंगाई और बेरोज़गारी पर चर्चा नहीं कर सकते।



पुलिस और एजेंसियों का दुरूपयोग करके, हमें गिरफ़्तार करके भी, कभी चुप नहीं करा पाओगे।



'सत्य' ही इस तानाशाही का अंत करेगा। pic.twitter.com/M0kUXcwH8L — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 26, 2022

Case What do we know about the case?

The Gandhis are accused of fraud and theft of funds in the purchase of the newspaper. They are accused of obtaining National Herald assets by purchasing the former publishers of the newspaper through YI, in which they had an 86% share. Notably, the Ministry of Finance is also examining a tax evasion appeal in the case, which Congress claims was closed in 2015.