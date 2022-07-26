Politics

Congress president Sonia Gandhi's second round of ED questioning today

Written by Abhishek Hari Jul 26, 2022, 11:11 am 3 min read

Sonia Gandhi was questioned for over two hours during her first day of questioning in the case on July 21.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi will appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday for her second round of questioning in the money laundering case involving the National Herald newspaper. Officials said she is scheduled to appear before the ED around noon on Tuesday to record her statement. The agency initially summoned her on Monday, but it was later postponed by one day. Here's more.

Context Why does this story matter?

The high-profile case came to light in 2013 when BJP leader Subramanian Swamy filed a complaint before a trial court.

He accused top Congress leaders of cheating and breach of trust in the acquisition of the newspaper's former publisher, Associated Journals Ltd. (AJL), by Young Indian (YI).

The National Herald was a newspaper founded by Jawaharlal Nehru along with other freedom fighters in 1938.

Protest Congress plans protest against Sonia Gandhi's ED questining

Ahead of Gandhi's questioning, the Delhi Police increased the deployment of forces near Delhi's Congress office. On Monday, Congress met to devise a plan before Gandhi's appearance at the ED office. Party leaders held demonstrations against her interrogation earlier and will reportedly protest again on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the police denied Congress permission to demonstrate at the Raj Ghat and enforced CrPC Section 144 there.

Context Gandhi's first round of questioning held on July 21

The Congress held protests across the country on July 21 against the ED's first round of grilling of Gandhi in the money laundering case. The probe agency had questioned her for two hours. Gandhi's daughter and the party's general secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, accompanied her to the ED office. To recall, her interrogation was postponed initially as she tested positive for COVID-19 last month.

Lok Sabha Congress MP gave adjournment motion notice in LS

Earlier, Congress MP Manickam Tagore filed a notice of adjournment in the Lok Sabha on July 21, requesting a debate on the alleged abuse of the ED and the "targeting" of "innocent" opposition politicians across party lines. In his notice to the Lok Sabha Secretary General, Tagore also requested a debate on a "list of scams" pending against the BJP government with the ED.

Case What do we know about the case?

The Gandhis are accused of fraud and theft of funds in the purchase of the newspaper. They are accused of obtaining National Herald assets by purchasing the former publishers of the newspaper through YI, in which they had an 86% share. Notably, the Ministry of Finance is also examining a tax evasion appeal in the case, which Congress claims was closed in 2015.

Details What did Swamy's complaint say?

Subramanian Swamy accused the Gandhis and others of misappropriating funds by paying merely Rs. 50L for the privilege to recover Rs. 90.25cr owed to Congress through AJL. It was claimed that YI, founded in November 2010 with a Rs. 50L capital, had acquired nearly all of AJL's shares in the National Herald. Congress alleged the Modi government was misusing the ED for "vendetta politics."

Background Kharge, Pawan Bansal also interrogated by ED

The Income Tax Department also began investigating the case earlier and issued a demand notice to YI for Rs. 249.15 crore for the fiscal year 2011-12. In April, the ED also interrogated senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress treasurer Pawan Bansal under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). While Kharge is the CEO of YI, Bansal is the managing director of AJL.