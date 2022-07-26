Politics

'Use own parents' photos for votes': Uddhav Thackeray slams Shinde

Written by Abhishek Hari Jul 26, 2022, 11:02 pm 3 min read

Still stinging from the rebellion that now threatens to deprive him of control of Shiv Sena, Thackeray asserted they would win the war in the courts and on the streets.

Shiv Sena chief and ex-Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday slammed rebel leader and incumbent Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for bringing him down when he was hospitalized and could barely move. In an interview with the party's mouthpiece Saamana, he even compared the party rebels to "rotten leaves" that had to be removed to make room for new leaves on a tree. Here's more.

Context Why does this story matter?

To recall, Thackeray was ousted after a shocking rebellion in the Shiv Sena last month.

Rebel Sena leader Eknath Shinde was sworn in as Maharashtra's CM on June 30 with the support of 40 rebel Sena MLAs and the BJP.

With Shinde forming the government in Maharashtra, the conflict has now shifted to seizing control of the party, the organization that Thackeray's father—Bal Thackeray—founded.

Statement What did Uddhav Thackeray exactly say?

Apparently referring to Shinde and other rebels, Thackeray said, "I dare them to...separate Thackeray and Shiv Sena. Don't use my father's photo for votes. Everyone should use their own parents' photos." "They should take the blessings of their own parents...campaign, give speeches, and seek votes. Why steal my father?" "You have no dedication, no sense of duty, no courage... You are a traitor."

Quote 'My own people turned out to be traitors': Thackeray

On the revolt that now threatens to deprive him of control of the Sena, Thackeray asserted they will win the war in the courts and on the streets. "My government is gone...Chief Minister's post is gone, I have no regrets. But my own people turned out to be traitors. They were trying to pull down my government when I was recovering from my surgery."

Thackeray-Shinde 'I had trusted you to take care of the party'

While he was recovering from major neck surgery, some were praying for him whereas others prayed that "he stayed unwell," claimed Thackeray. "I will always live with this painful reality. I had entrusted someone with the party, given him the status of number two. I had trusted you to take care of the party, you broke that trust," he added, apparently referring to Shinde.

On BJP, rebels BJP appropriating Sardar Patel from Congress, Bal Thackeray from Sena

Thackeray stated that the BJP was attempting to "appropriate" renowned leaders from other parties. "They tried to appropriate Sardar Patel from the Congress, they are doing the same thing with my father," he said. He claimed that during the crisis, he blamed himself the most. "I put too much trust in some Sena workers and leaders. It is my mistake to have trusted them."

Context EC to decide on 'real' Sena

As the Sena split into two camps last month, the Election Commission (EC) will now decide which group is the "real Shiv Sena" with the right to use the party symbol. The Shinde faction claims to have the support of 40/50 Sena MLAs and 12/18 Lok Sabha MPs. The EC has asked both factions to submit documents to prove their majority by August 8.

Background Thackeray challenges EC in SC over 'real Shiv Sena'

Thackeray's faction moved the Supreme Court on Monday to challenge the EC proceedings in the matter. It said until the SC gives its verdict on a petition seeking the disqualification of Shinde and some other rebel MLAs, the EC cannot decide on the "real Shiv Sena." It even contended the Shinde camp, in "acts of desperation," may "fabricate an artificial majority in the organization."