India

Gujarat hooch tragedy: 21 dead, given 'chemicals' instead of alcohol

Written by Priyali Dhingra Jul 26, 2022, 02:49 pm 2 min read

At least 21 people reportedly died from consuming spurious liquor in a hooch tragedy in Gujarat's Botad and Ahmedabad districts. Nearly 40 people have been hospitalized since Sunday night after their condition deteriorated allegedly due to the consumption of hooch. They were given chemicals instead of alcohol by local bootleggers, sources in the Gujarat Police told India Today. Here's more.

Details 21 dead, 40 under treatment in local hospitals

A group of bootleggers had reportedly sold methyl and other chemicals in the name of country-made liquor. The liquor affected residents of Botad, Ahmedabad, Bhavnagar, Dhandhuka, and Barvala, after they consumed it on Sunday. While 21 have died, 40 are reportedly still admitted to local hospitals. The incident has sent shock waves across Gujarat, a state that prohibits manufacturing, selling, or consuming liquor.

Illicit liquor Chemicals repackaged as alcohol

A company called Emos reportedly supplied the methyl, which was present in the poisonous liquor, the Gujarat Police stated. The company's godown manager supplied 200 liters of methyl for Rs. 60,000, which was then sold as country-made liquor to victims in small pouches. Emos also reportedly supplied a total of 600 liters of methyl, of which 450 liters have been seized.

Accused Cops nab 10 accused

The Gujarat Police has formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the deaths and the cops have so far detained 10 suspects, India Today reported. The police have also seized chemicals found at their premises and are currently in the process of registering an FIR under murder charges. They are currently awaiting the Forensic Science Laboratory's report for the same.

Information Victims blame illicit liquor

As per a PTI report, a patient, Himmatbhai, said that at least 15 people fell ill on Sunday night after consuming spurious liquor they purchased from a bootlegger. Another victim's wife said that her husband fell ill soon after he consumed hooch at the Rojid village on Sunday. Moreover, the police officials stated the death toll may rise as some patients are reportedly critical.

Political attack Those selling illicit liquor enjoy political protection: Kejriwal

Meanwhile, on a visit to poll-bound Gujarat, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal launched a scathing attack on the state government over the incident. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief also demanded a probe into the money trail of illicit liquor sales. "Despite prohibition, illegal liquor is sold... Who are the people who sell illegal liquor? They enjoy political protection," he said, as per Hindustan Times.