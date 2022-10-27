Delhi

BJP-ruled MCD gave 3 mountains of garbage to Delhi: Kejriwal

Oct 27, 2022

Kejriwal said the BJP will create 16 more such hills of trash as the Ghazipur landfill was brimming with garbage

With the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections nearing, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal arrived at the Ghazipur landfill in Uttar Pradesh amid Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers trading slogans against each other. Kejriwal attacked the BJP saying that in 15 years of the party ruling the civic body, it has given three mountains of garbage to the national capital.

Context Why does this story matter?

Ghazipur landfill is Delhi National Capital Region's (NCR) main dumping spot where accumulated garbage has turned into a hill of trash.

As per the division of powers under the federal structure, waste management and clearing the garbage hill is the responsibility of the Lieutenant-General (L-G) of Delhi and MCD.

Although it falls in UP, it is a part of the NCR.

Information Don't vote for me if I don't clean Delhi: Kejriwal

He said in the last 15 years, BJP has given Delhi only mountains of dirt and garbage. Promising to clean Delhi within five years, he urged people to vote for AAP in the upcoming MCD elections. Lambasting the BJP for protesting his visit there, Kejriwal said BJP wanted to hide its misdeeds and had deployed police to protect the mountain of trash.

Twitter Post BJP had spread garbage everywhere, tweeted Kejriwal

पिछले 15 से दिल्ली नगर निगम में बैठी भाजपा ने पूरी दिल्ली में हर जगह कूड़ा फैला रखा है, आज इनका ग़ाज़ीपुर वाला कूड़े का पहाड़ देखने आया हूँ। LIVE https://t.co/c9Fs1KTTGv — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 27, 2022

Quote Even Sambit Patra will call BJP dirty one day: Kejriwal

He said just like Congress, one day all party workers will leave the BJP and even Sambit Patra will say that BJP is a dirty party. He called himself a jaadugar (magician), who knows how to win people's hearts.

Attack Show one good work of last 15 years: Kejriwal

He said the garbage mountain represented BJP's corruption and urged its party workers to vote for AAP once in the MCD elections for the sake of cleanliness in Delhi. He challenged the BJP to name one good work in 15 years of its rule over MCD. He questioned the BJP on the Rs. 2 lakh crore it spent all these years, demanding results.

Details Clearing the garbage comes under L-G's domain

The MCD elections are likely to be held at the end of this year or at the beginning of 2023. Referring to the dumping grounds, including the ones at Okhla and Bhalswa, the Supreme Court had earlier pulled up the Centre and L-G for inaction despite having powers over the erstwhile three municipal corporations, which were merged this year as the MCD.

Background Don't drag Delhi CM in this: SC to L-G

BJP won the last civic body election held in 2017 and secured 181 wards in the now-merged civic bodies of east, north, and south Delhi. The Supreme Court in 2018 blamed the L-G for inaction and questioned his plans of clearing the mountain of garbage. It had reprimanded the solicitor general for "dragging" Kejriwal into the picture, stating that it was beyond his domain.