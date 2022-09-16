India

UP: Heavy rains lead to wall, roof collapse; 12 dead

About 10 districts in UP are expected to witness heavy rains over the weekend.

Two incidents of heavy rainfall in Uttar Pradesh have led to the death of 12 people over the last 24 hours. A wall collapse killed nine in Lucknow, and three died after a roof collapsed in Unnao on Thursday night. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy rainfall in parts of Maharashtra and Rajasthan, with moderate showers in Delhi. Here's more.

UP 9 dead in Lucknow after wall comes crashing down

In a heart-wrenching incident, nine people died in Lucknow after an Army Enclave wall collapsed due to heavy rain. Police pulled out nine bodies from the debris and rescued one person. The accident took place in huts outside the Army Enclave in Dilkusha, where, as per officials, the boundary wall collapsed due to "heavy overnight rains." The police reached the spot at 3:00 am.

Twitter Post Watch: Wall collapses at Army Enclave

UP | Nine people dead and 2 injured after a wall collapsed due to heavy rain in Lucknow. The incident took place in Dilkusha under Cantt: Home Department pic.twitter.com/Kxmml42KBe — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 16, 2022

Unnao 3 dead in Unnao after roof collapses

In another sombre incident, three died in Unnao after the roof of a house collapsed due to heavy rain. A woman aged 20 and her children aged four and six lost their lives in the unfortunate incident. "Rains forced roof of kuccha house to collapse around 3 am last night...Relief of Rs. 4 lakh will be provided per child," SDM Ajit Jaiswal told ANI.

Twitter Post Take a look at the incident in Unnao

Unnao, UP | Three including 2 minors were killed while one was injured after roof of a house collapsed due to rain late last night. Injured has been identified as the mother of three children aged 20 years, 4 years 6 years all of whom died in incident. Senior officials on spot pic.twitter.com/Ve8g1kbXa4 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 16, 2022

Information CM announces ex gratia, schools shut in Lucknow

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the accident in Lucknow and announced an ex gratia amount of Rs. 4 lakh for families of deceased. Meanwhile, Lucknow DM Suryapal Gangwar ordered that schools for classes 1-12 be shut on Friday. The districts of Bareilly, Hardoi, Kanpur, Pilbhit, Badaun, Mainpuri, Sitapur, Shahjahanpur, Lucknow, and Prayagraj may witness heavy rainfall over the next two days.

Twitter Post Watch: Waterlogging in UP after torrential rains

Uttar Pradesh | Water logging in Lucknow after heavy rain lashes city pic.twitter.com/YOOFQGHBvJ — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 16, 2022

India Here's more about rainfall warnings across the country

Meanwhile, IMD has issued an orange alert for Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Palghar in Maharashtra. The areas may receive heavy rainfall on Friday. A low-pressure area over MP reportedly led to heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of Rajasthan this week. After rainfall on Thursday caused water logging in some parts of Delhi, the national capital is expected to experience showers again on Friday.