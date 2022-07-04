Politics

Maharashtra: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde wins trust vote by 164-99

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jul 04, 2022, 12:00 pm 1 min read

Just 99 votes were cast in CM Eknath Shinde's opposition.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday won the trust vote in the Maharashtra Assembly bagging 164 votes, thereby proving the majority on the second day of the special session of the House. Just 99 votes were cast in his opposition. It was the first test of the newly sworn-in CM Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis.

Details Why does the trust vote gain significance?

In the midst of a legal battle between the Shiv Sena's two factions over claims on the party and its name, both groups violated the whips issued by the other group for the Speaker's election in the Maharashtra Assembly. One group is led by former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and the other by rebel leader and new CM Shinde.