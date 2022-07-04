Politics

Thackeray camp moves SC over chief whip appointment by Speaker

Thackeray camp moves SC over chief whip appointment by Speaker

Written by Srishty Choudhury Jul 04, 2022, 11:21 am 1 min read

The Supreme court posted the matter for hearing on July 11 along with other pending matters on the case.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction moved the Supreme Court (SC) on Monday against Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narvekar appointing Bharat Gogawale of the Eknath Shinde faction as the Chief Whip of the party. The top court posted the matter for hearing on July 11 along with other pending matters on the case. The Shinde-led government will face a floor test on Monday.

Context Why does this story matter?

With Eknath Shinde having formed the government in Maharashtra, the conflict has now shifted to seizing control of the Shiv Sena, the organization Uddhav Thackeray's father Bal Thackeray founded.

With 106 MLAs, BJP is currently the single largest party in the 287-member Assembly.

With the Shinde faction's 50 MLAs, comprising 39 Sena rebels, the total would rise to 173, well beyond the halfway point.

Rebel MLAs SC to hear disqualification notice matter on July 11

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MLA Suresh Prabhu petitioned the Supreme Court to suspend the rebel MLAs who were served disqualification notices. Prabu urged the SC to "restrain" them from "entering" the Assembly or "participating in any proceeding relating to the House till the final adjudication of the disqualification." The court will hear the petition on July 11, along with other pending petitions from both sides.