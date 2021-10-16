Nawab Malik levels fresh allegations against Aryan Khan case investigator

Written by Pratyush Kotoky Mail Published on Oct 16, 2021, 07:05 pm

Nawab Malik alleged one Fletcher Patel, an acquaintance of NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede, is also a witness in some cases of NCB.

Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik Saturday fired a fresh salvo against the Narcotics Control Bureau over the witnesses in some of its cases. Hitting out at Sameer Wankhede—the key investigator in the cruise ship drug bust case—in which Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested, Malik alleged that the probing officer is picking his acquaintances as witnesses in some cases. Here's more.

Details

NCB officials using acquaintances as witness: Malik

Talking to reporters, Malik, who also shared some photos, alleged one Fletcher Patel—an acquaintance of NCB zonal director Wankhede—is also a witness in some cases of NCB. "Fletcher Patel is a friend of NCB official Sameer Wankhede and his family." "I have presented three different Panchnamas where Fletcher Patel is a Panch...Can a friend of an NCB official be allowed to be a Panch?"

Malik

Malik shared photos of Wankhede and his sister with Patel

Malik shared photos of three Panchanamas where Patel is a witness. The minister went further and shared a photo of Patel with Wankhede's sister. "The person seen in this picture is Fletcher Patel and his picture is with Jasmin Wankhede, sister of NCB officer Sameer Wankhede," Malik added. Sharing a photo of Patel with Wankhede, Malik claimed both know each other very well.

Twitter Post

Who is this 'Lady Don,' asks Malik

Fletcher Patel seen in this picture with someone who he calls 'My Lady Don'.

Who is this 'Lady Don' ? pic.twitter.com/epTRSopDcH — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) October 16, 2021

Recent news

Malik has been targeting NCB over Aryan case

Malik has been targeting the NCB over the recent drug bust case in which Aryan was arrested by the agency. Last week, Malik released some videos and claimed that three detained people, including the brother-in-law of a BJP leader, were released shortly after the cruise ship raid. Alleging collusion between BJP and NCB, Malik also demanded an independent probe by Mumbai Police's Anti-Narcotics Cell.

Past

Malik also raised the involvement of BJP worker in raid

Malik's repeated attack on NCB started when he exposed the involvement of a BJP worker and a private detective in the drug bust case. The two controversial men are BJP worker Manish Bhanushali and self-styled private detective KP Gosavi. However, NCB downplayed the duo's presence, saying they were acting as "independent witnesses." Malik also questioned how two outsiders were allowed in NCB's operation.

Thackeray

Uddhav Thackeray slammed BJP over drug raids in the state

Separately, CM Uddhav Thackeray Friday attacked BJP over drugs raids in Maharashtra. Cornering BJP over the Mundra Port drugs seizure, Thackeray asserted, "Is it (drugs seizure) only happening in Maharashtra? Drugs worth crores was seized from Mundra Port. While your agencies are recovering pinch of ganja, our police recovered drugs worth Rs. 150 crore. You're interested to catch celebrities and get pictures clicked (sic)."