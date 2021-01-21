The capital of Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow, will get artificial intelligence-enabled cameras in public places that will conclude if a woman is in distress by reading the change in her facial expressions. The smart cameras will then alert the nearest police station. A top police officer revealed that 200 busy spots visited by women frequently have already been identified for this purpose. Here's more.

This new project is a part of the Mission Shakti program, launched by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's government in October, to curtail women's harassment. Revealing the intricacies of the plan, Lucknow Police Commissioner DK Thakur said five AI-based cameras will be installed. He also revealed that Lucknow is the only UP city to be selected nationally for development as a 'safe city.'

"These cameras will become active as soon as the expressions of a woman in distress change. Before she takes out the phone and dials 100 or UP 112 for help, an alert will reach the police," the police commissioner said.

As soon as this initiative made it to the news, some experts raised concerns. Anupam Guha, Assistant Professor at the Centre for Policy Studies, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, wrote on Twitter that this program is "remarkably Kafkaesque that it's funny." "Facial expressions say nothing about the internal mental state of humans," he wrote in a Twitter thread.

Concerns Another expert said this system might lead to police harassment

Like Guha, Anushka Jain, Associate Counsel (Transparency and Right to Information) at non-profit organization Internet Freedom Foundation, told NDTV that the initiative might give another chance to police for harassing citizens. She feared that cameras can send alerts for a trivial reason as well. "We don't know what expressions they are tracking and how accurate the system of tracking these expressions is," Jain argued.

