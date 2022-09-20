India

Delhi: Speeding SUV rams parked vehicles, drags biker for 100m

The injured bike-borne man has been shifted to Delhi's BLK Hospital for treatment.

A Toyota Fortuner SUV rammed into several parked vehicles in Delhi's Karol Bagh on Monday evening as a 63-year-old man driving the car lost control, reported The Indian Express. He even dragged a 19-year-old bike-borne man along for about 100 meters. The accused, who has been apprehended, is reportedly a former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member and was heading home when the incident occurred.

The incident took place at around 8:00 pm on Monday in Karol Bagh, and it was caught on the CCTV cameras installed there. The footage reportedly shows the car first ramming into a vehicle and dragging a man while others on the road were seen running away. Later, it hit some more vehicles parked on the side. The SUV hit at least five-six vehicles.

Police said the accused was caught and they have sent him for a medical examination to ascertain if he was under the influence of alcohol.https://t.co/j8rHgcRrBR pic.twitter.com/fICJDt59c6 — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) September 20, 2022

Meanwhile, the locals rushed the injured bike-borne man to Delhi's BLK Super Speciality Hospital, Rajendra Place, where he is currently receiving treatment. According to eyewitnesses, two intoxicated persons were in the SUV, reported India Today. The police also recovered liquor bottles from the car. The driver and the car have both been taken into custody by the police, and an investigation has been launched.

The police said the accused was apprehended and taken for a medical test to determine whether he was under the influence of alcohol when the incident occurred. Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor denied claims that the accused is a party member. Kapoor stated the accused is currently not with the BJP but added he was part of the BJP Trader's Cell during 2008-09.

A similar event occurred on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway last week in which three people were gravely injured. During the early hours of Saturday, a car rammed into a tractor-trolley carrying iron rods and girders. In a separate road accident, a Swiggy delivery agent reportedly died after an SUV, driven by a minor, hit his two-wheeler at Delhi's Desh Bandhu Gupta Road on September 10.