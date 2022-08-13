India

Delhi reports fifth monkeypox case, takes national tally to 10

Delhi reports fifth monkeypox case, takes national tally to 10

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Aug 13, 2022, 04:54 pm 2 min read

The Ministry of Health and Family has issued an advisory and asked attendants to strictly follow .

Delhi reported its fifth monkeypox case on Saturday after a woman hospitalized at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital tested positive, India Today reported. India has so far reported a total of 10 cases of monkeypox. As per reports, four of the patients admitted to Delhi hospitals are receiving treatment, while one has already been discharged.

Context Why does this story matter?

With the World Health Organization (WHO) declaring monkeypox a "global public health emergency," many are wondering if it will be the next disease the world should worry about.

The arrival of monkeypox has prompted health authorities in India to install surveillance systems and impose a high alert in several states.

The country has reported ten confirmed cases of this viral infection so far.

Official What did the doctors say?

Officials said the patient was stable and being treated at LNJP hospital. According to Dr. Suresh Kumar, her treatment is being overseen by a trained team of experts. Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry issued a list of dos and don'ts for preventing illness transmission and cautioned that anyone who has had extended or repeated contact with an infected individual can get the virus.

Guidelines Some key points from the advisory

According to the government advisory, the afflicted individual should be isolated from others to prevent the disease from spreading. It advised using hand sanitizers, washing hands with soap and water, and covering the mouth with a mask and hands with disposable gloves while near a patient. The use of disinfectants to sterilize the surrounding area is also recommended.

Details Monkeypox cases in India

Last week, a 31-year-old foreign national in Delhi tested positive for monkeypox, making her the capital's fourth instance. In India, the Nigerian woman was the first female to be afflicted with monkeypox. In India, verified cases have been recorded in two states: Kerala and Delhi. A 22-year-old male died in Thrissur, Kerala, last month after testing positive in the UAE before flying to India.

Treatment Vaccinations and medications currently available

The Food and Drug Administration of the United States (US) has approved a medication named Tecovirimat, despite the WHO still not having approved it for the treatment of monkeypox. It has not yet been examined by Indian authorities. ACAM2000 and JYNNEOS, two commercial vaccines designed to combat the smallpox virus, can also be used to eradicate monkeypox.