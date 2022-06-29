Technology

After quake-proof buildings, Japanese firm now develops 'flood-resistant' floating houses

Electric system has been installed upwards in the house to keep it away from water.

A Japanese house development company 'Ichijo Komuten,' has found a way for people to stay safe amid the terrible floods. The company claims to have created floating housing that would aid flood-prone countries in saving their citizens. The structure of the house is unusual because it is waterproof, according to the firm, and when the level of water rises, the building begins to float.

Japan has long been trained to fight earthquakes with seismic-resistant homes.

Now, the country also faces frequent flooding brought by typhoons and torrential rains, which causes damage and casualties.

On the other hand, India is also among the flood-prone countries.

Currently, Assam is witnessing the most devastating floods this year killing over 139 people due to deluge and landslides.

"The house is connected by thick iron rods, and connected to the ground by thick cables, which release the house upwards when floods occur and affix it back to the ground when the flood is over. As the water recedes, the house touches the ground," the company said. "The house can float at a height of up to five meters," it added.

"The house looks like a normal house, but when the water started filling up around it, the house slowly started leaving the ground and rising upwards," the company told a US television channel in an interview and while demonstrating the house to people.

Japanese Company Invents Flood-Proof Floating Houses #Mundo #Nature #LoveEarth #ClimateChange [Video]: Japanese housing developer Ichijo Komuten recently unveiled a "flood-resistant house" that can not only remain waterproof during floods, but also float… https://t.co/j1AxKu043d pic.twitter.com/lEXljWDbTp — LeeTyler (@LeeTyler) June 24, 2022

With more than 8.62 lakh people suffering, Cachar is the worst-affected district in Assam. Barpeta and Nagaon are the next worst-affected areas, with roughly 5.73 lakh and more than 5.16 lakh people respectively. Meanwhile, water shortage, lack of relief supplies, and absence of energy supply in Silchar town left thousands of flood victims in anguish for the ninth day in a row on Tuesday.