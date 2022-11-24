Politics

Fadnavis, Bommai engage in spat over Maharashtra-Karnataka border issue

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Nov 24, 2022, 12:19 pm 3 min read

Bommai had earlier claimed that a village in Maharashtra wants to merge with Karnataka

The Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute is once again in the news and this time for the latest back-and-forth between Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. On Tuesday, Bommai claimed that certain village panchayats in Maharashtra want to merge with Karnataka. However, Fadnavis on Wednesday dismissed those claims and stated there is no question of any border town or village "going anywhere."

Why does this story matter?

The decades-old Maharashtra and Karnataka border dispute began during the reorganization of several states in the 1950s.

Since then, Maharashtra has insisted that nearly 865 border villages/cities, including the likes of Nippani, Belgavi (previously Belgaum), and Carvar, should be merged with the state.

Meanwhile, Karnataka has declared its rights on 260 Kannada-speaking border villages that are part of Maharashtra.

Village panchayats in Jat taluka want to join Karnataka: Bommai

On Tuesday, Bommai stated that village panchayats in the Jat tehsil of Maharashtra's Sangli district had approved a resolution to join with Karnataka amid a severe water crisis in the area. The Karnataka chief minister added that his government is seriously contemplating the proposal by these Jat taluka villages and that the state has devised schemes to assist them with their water problem.

Not a single Maharashtra village will go anywhere: Fadnavis

Fadnavis reacted to this claim of Bommai and said that none of the villages currently have raised such demands and asserted that "not a single" Maharashtra village will go anywhere. Speaking to the media, the Maharashtra deputy CM stated, "These villages had introduced a resolution on the issue of water scarcity in 2012. Presently, none of the villages have introduced any resolution."

Fadnavis's dreams will never come true: Bommai

Later, reacting to Fadnavis's latest comments, Bommai said that the Maharashtra deputy CM's "dreams will never come true" and that Karnataka is fully committed to defending its land and borders. "Fadnavis issued provocative statements with regard to the boundary dispute between both the states. Fadnavis' dreams will never come true. The Karnataka state is committed to protecting its land, water, and borders," he tweeted.

Bommai tweets in Kannada to hit back at Fadnavis

ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ ಗಡಿ ವಿಚಾರದಲ್ಲಿ ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ ಉಪ ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿ ದೇವೇದ್ರ ಫಡ್ನವಿಸ್ ಅವರು ಪ್ರಚೋದನಕಾರಿ ಹೇಳಿಕೆ ನೀಡಿದ್ದು, ಅವರ ಕನಸು ಎಂದೂ ನನಸಾಗುವುದಿಲ್ಲ. ನಾಡಿನ ನೆಲ, ಜಲ, ಗಡಿ ರಕ್ಷಣೆ ವಿಚಾರದಲ್ಲಿ ನಮ್ಮ ಸರ್ಕಾರ ಕಟಿ ಬದ್ಧವಾಗಿದೆ.

About Maharashtra-Karnataka border row

The 1950s border dispute between the two states escalated in 2004 after the Maharashtra government approached the Supreme Court, seeking the official merger of numerous regions of Karnataka with the state. While the case is set for hearing later this month, people associated with both state governments have been sparring and releasing statements against each other on the border issue in the recent weeks.