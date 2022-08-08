India

Monsoon fury: 14 cars swept away in MP's Khargone river

Written by Priyali Dhingra Aug 08, 2022, 05:31 pm 2 min read

The incident in Madhya Pradesh had dozens running for safety after water levels near a forest rose above the expected levels.

As monsoon raged on, 14 cars in Khargone were swept away after a sudden rise in river water levels on Sunday. The incident in Madhya Pradesh had dozens running for safety after water levels near a forest rose above the expected levels. While Maharashtra is experiencing heavy rains, Odisha and West Bengal are bracing for downpour due to looming depression.

Khargone Heavy rainfall leads to sudden rise in river water levels

Water levels rose suddenly at the Sukdi River in Khargone leading to 14 cars being swept away. About 50 citizens, who had come to the area for picnic, were seen running for safety to higher places. The police rushed to the spot and pulled out 10 cars from the deluge. No one has been injured in the incident, police officials said.

Monsoon Cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh, heavy rains in Maharashtra

A cloudburst incident in Chamba, Himachal Pradesh on Sunday night led to agricultural fields and one bridge being damaged. Local authorities vacated five to six houses and shifted citizens to a safer place. After a two-week gap, the southwest monsoon picked up its pace in Maharashtra with heavy showers in Konkan region. Multiple small villages in Sndhudurg and Ratnagiri have been inundated, PTI reported.

Karnataka Monsoon rains ravage parts of Karnataka

Rising water levels in certain rivers have riddled Karnataka with floods. According to state officials, 161 villages in 14 districts have been affected, hitting the lives of over 21,000 people. Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka said that 73 people lost their lives, of which 15 died of lightning strikes. About 700 homes have been completely damaged in the southern state.

Depression Extremely heavy rainfall warning for Odisha, Bengal

The states of Odisha and West Bengal are likely to receive heavy rainfall this week due to a depressing taking shape over the Bay of Bengal. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned fishermen to not venture into the sea till Thursday. Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Karnataka may also receive heavy downpours in certain parts, the IMD said on Monday.