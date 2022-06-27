Politics

SC to hear Shinde camp's pleas against disqualification notices today

Written by Srishty Choudhury Jun 27, 2022, 10:28 am 3 min read

Eknath Shinde moved the Supreme Court against disqualification notices issued to rebel MLAs.

Amid the political crisis in Maharashtra, the Supreme Court will on Monday hear petitions by rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and 15 other MLAs challenging the disqualification notices served by the Deputy Speaker to them. The rebels also moved the court against Ajay Choudhari's appointment as Shiv Sena Legislature Party leader. Shinde claims he has the support of two-thirds of the Sena MLAs.

Context Why does this story matter?

On Saturday, Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal issued disqualification notices to Shinde and 15 rebel Sena MLAs supporting him and currently staying in Guwahati, ANI reported.

Meanwhile, Shinde claimed the Maharashtra government has removed protection from the homes of the 16 dissident lawmakers, including himself.

In a letter to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil, Shinde termed the action "political vengeance."

Supreme Court What are the rebels demanding?

A vacation bench of Justice Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala will reportedly hear two petitions filed separately by Shinde and rebel MLAs led by Bharat Gogawali against Zirwal. The rebel leaders urged the SC to prohibit Zirwal from taking any action under the anti-defection law and issue a direction against any action until the resolution for the removal of the Deputy Speaker is decided.

Shinde camp Anti-party activities can lead to disqualification

The Shinde camp claims that the disqualification notice against them was illegal as that can't happen for skipping a party meeting. However, anti-party activities have led to the disqualification of MLAs in other states as well. Also, the rebels have to merge with some other party to be safe from disqualification, otherwise the Speaker—and in this case, the Deputy Speaker—can take any action.

Context What lead to the political crisis in Maharashtra?

The political crisis in Maharashtra began following a rebellion by Shinde. Later, he also claimed he had the support of 40 MLAs against the present government. He was displeased with the Sena joining hands with the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to form the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance. He claimed the Sena MLAs were sidelined, while alliance partners benefited the most.

Possible alliance Rebel legislators want to join 'natural ally' BJP

The Shinde camp is apparently seeking an alliance with their erstwhile partner, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which they see as Sena's "natural ally." "We are traditionally the rivals of the NCP and Congress, they are our primary challengers in constituencies. We requested CM Uddhav Thackeray that natural alliance should be done," rebel MLA Chimanrao Patil said in a video tweeted by Shinde.

Report 20 Sena rebels in touch with CM Thackeray: Report

According to NDTV, however, at least 20 MLAs camping with rebel leader Shinde are in contact with Maharashtra CM Thackeray, since some of the rebels are opposed to a merger with the BJP. Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena intends to take action against Shinde and other dissident ministers. Cabinet ministers Shinde, Gulabrao Patil, and Dada Bhuse, according to reports, are set to lose their portfolios.