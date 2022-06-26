Politics

Maharashtra: Y-plus security cover for rebel Sena MLAs except Shinde

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jun 26, 2022, 07:25 pm 2 min read

Police have also been sent to Shinde camp offices in Thane, Dombivli, Kalyan, and Ulhasnagar.

The Centre on Sunday granted 'Y-plus' security to 15 dissident Shiv Sena MLAs, following reports of Shiv Sena workers vandalizing their offices and assets. However, the security cover list does not contain rebel leader Eknath Shinde. 'Y' category security is made up of eight people, including one or two commandos and police officers.

Context Why does this story matter?

Maharashtra is going through a political crisis following a rebellion by MLA Eknath Shinde.

Later, he was joined by other Shiva Sena MLAs against the present government.

He was displeased with the Sena joining hands with the Congress and NCP to form the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance.

He claimed the Sena MLAs were sidelined, while alliance partners benefited the most.

Security Security also beefed up outside houses of other MLAs

The CRPF has also been stationed at the house of Dadar MLA Sada Sarvankar, who has joined Shinde and other dissident Shiv Sena MLAs in Guwahati. Those who have left the party, according to Uddhav Thackeray's followers, are "betrayers." Meanwhile, police have been sent to all Shinde camp offices in Thane, Dombivli, Kalyan, and Ulhasnagar.

Information These rebel MLAs are given Y+ security

As per India Today, the MLAs given Y+ security are Ramesh Bornare, Mangesh Kudalkar, Sanjay Shirsat, Latabai Sonawane, Prakas Surve, Sadanand Saranavnkar, Yogesh Dada Kadam, Pratap Sarnaik, Yamini Jadhav, Pradeep Jaiswal, Sanjay Rathod, Dadaji Bhuse, Dilip Lande, Balaji Kalyanar, Sandipan Bhumare.

Notice Disqualification notices issued against 16 rebel MLAs

On the other hand, Deputy Speaker of Maharashtra Assembly Narhari Zirwal issued a disqualification notice to 16 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs who are supporting Shinde and currently staying in Guwahati, Assam, as per the reports. Now, all the 16 MLAs to whom the disqualification notice has been issued are supposed to file their written replies by Monday (June 27), the reports added.

Statement Traitors won't be taken back into Sena: Aaditya Thackeray

Meanwhile, the party leader, and cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday warned the rebels now camped in Guwahati that traitors would not be welcomed back into the party. In a speech to party workers today, the 30-year-old son of Shiv Sena president and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, said the party's doors are open to anyone who wish to return.