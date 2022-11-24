Politics

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Priyanka Gandhi joins Rahul Gandhi, Congress jubilant

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Nov 24, 2022

Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra will enter Rajasthan next after completing 12 days in Madhya Pradesh

The Congress turned euphoric on Thursday after Rahul Gandhi was joined by his sister and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for the Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY) for the first time. Her husband Robert Vadra, son Raihan Vadra, and several other top leaders also joined the BJY for its Madhya Pradesh leg. "Our steps will be stronger when we walk together," the party tweeted.

Why does this story matter?

The Congress's ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY)—spearheaded by Gandhi and launched in September 2022—is its largest public outreach in decades from Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari to Jammu & Kashmir's Srinagar.

Several activists and celebrities have shown support for the BJY by walking alongside Gandhi.

The party says the cross-country march is aimed at encouraging communal harmony, discouraging hatred, and seeking resolutions to many other issues.

BJY gets new energy: MP Congress Seva Dal

Priyanka, the Congress's Uttar Pradesh general secretary, reached Indore on Wednesday and joined the BJY on Thursday morning. Soon after, Congress's official Twitter handle posted in Hindi, "Our steps will be stronger when we walk together." The MP Congress Seva Dal also expressed its happiness, saying Priyanka's participation will bring new energy to the Bharat Jodo Yatra, reported The Indian Express.

Congress overjoyed as Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joins BJY

Some important details about BJY

On September 7, the BJY set sail from Kanyakumari. And on Wednesday, it arrived in Madhya Pradesh after completing its leg in neighboring Maharashtra. Gandhi was greeted by various Congress members waving the tricolor flag. Nana Patole, head of the Maharashtra Congress, handed over the tricolor to his Madhya Pradesh counterpart Kamal Nath to officially kick off the 12-day yatra in the central state.

BJY will enter trouble-torn Rajasthan next

As per reports, the Gandhi-led BJY will next travel to Rajasthan, where the Congress is facing serious difficulties amid the rivalry between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and senior leader Sachin Pilot. Pilot—who also joined the BJY in MP—allegedly organized a coup that almost toppled the Congress-led government in Rajasthan in 2020. However, he has been blaming the BJP for the trouble in the state.

Watch: Live visuals of Congress's Yatra

LIVE: Bharat Jodo Yatra | Borgaon to Chegaon Makhan | Khandwa | Madhya Pradesh https://t.co/I4fJLalJGH— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 24, 2022