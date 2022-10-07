India

#NewsBytesExplainer: The ongoing controversy regarding Raja Raja Chola's religious identity

#NewsBytesExplainer: The ongoing controversy regarding Raja Raja Chola's religious identity

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Oct 07, 2022, 08:42 pm 3 min read

The remarks by filmmaker Vetrimaaran and veteran actor Kamal Haasan about Chola king's religion invited sharp political reactions

The legendary actor Kamal Haasan's statement that the Chola king was not Hindu sparked outrage, prompting political parties, especially the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to react. He defended the filmmaker Vetrimaaran's comments on Chola king's religious identity and stated that the term "Hindu" didn't exist during the Chola era. While some Hindus opposed Haasan, his supporters trended hashtag #TamilsAreNotHindus. Here's more on the controversy.

Trigger How did the controvery begin?

"Continuously, our symbols are being snatched from us. Saffronising Valluvar or calling Raja Raja Chola a Hindu king is constantly occurring," filmmaker Vetrimaaran had said. His comments come during a debate about Mani Ratnam's latest flick Ponniyin Selvan: I, which is based on Chola king. It stars Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, and Aishwarya Rai among others, and has been declared a huge commercial success.

Support No name called 'Hindu religion' during Chola period: Haasan

"There was no name called 'Hindu religion' during Raja Raja Cholan's period," said Haasan, while seconding Vetrimaaran. "There was Vainavam, Shivam, and Samanam, and it was the Britishers who coined the term 'Hindu' since they didn't know how to refer to it collectively," he said adding that it's similar to how they changed Thuthukudi into Tuticorin.

Twitter Post Watch: Video of the statements in Tamil

Big Breaking:

Actor, Director Kamal Hassan says Tamils are Not Hindus.

He quoted that in the period of "Raja Raja Cholan" their nothing called "Hindu".

We belong to Saivam and Vainavam.#TamilsAreNotHindus pic.twitter.com/JU7ZC9mfaz — மோகன் தமிழன் (@mohankeech) October 6, 2022

Reaction BJP reacts sharply over Vetrimaaran's remarks

Soon after the video of remarks by the filmmaker went viral, BJP slammed him. BJP leader H Raja stated that Raja Raja Chola was indeed a Hindu king. "I am not well versed with history like Vetrimaaran, but let him point out two churches and mosques built by Raja Raja Chola. He called himself Sivapadha Sekaran. Wasn't he a Hindu then?" he asked.

Twitter Post National General Secretary of BJP slams Haasan

#KamalHaasan has proved to be an actor but not a historian...What is in d name...look into d content of Hindu..Mr ignorant n dark...through various ages…an uninterrupted continuity exists...Hindu name existed before British came in....#CholasAreHindus — P Muralidhar Rao (@PMuralidharRao) October 7, 2022

INC Congress's MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi too responds

Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi took to Twitter took a dig at actor-turned-politician. "The term Hindu didn't exist, but Sanatan Dharma was the foundation of early Tamils. Cholas worshipped Shiva, Vishnu, and Durga and spread Sanatan to many countries. Denial of religion or God is not foundational in TN. Yes, ritualism and religious elitism rightly decried," he said.

About Who was Raja Raja Chola?

The Chola ruler, or Raja Raja Chola, is regarded as a powerful emperor who waged numerous battles, extended his kingdom, and captured huge swaths of Pandya and Chera territory. He had reportedly invaded northern Sri Lanka, Lakshadweep, Thiladhunmadulu atoll, and sections of the Maldives. He also captured Kandalur Salai (Kerala), owing to his powerful navy and army fleet.

Information Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan-I' chronicles Chola dynasty

The Tamil novel by author Kalki served as the inspiration for the Ponniyin Selvan series. It chronicles the lives of Chola kings and queens and shows how they defeat a Pandiya queen's spiteful plans to overthrow the empire. The movie also includes some well-known actors.