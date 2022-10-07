India

Drugs worth Rs. 120 crore seized, ex-Air India pilot arrested

Drugs worth Rs. 120 crore seized, ex-Air India pilot arrested

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Oct 07, 2022, 02:30 pm 2 min read

A Ghanaian woman has also been arrested in connection with another drug bust in Delhi.

In a major drug bust, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Mumbai seized nearly 60 kilograms of mephedrone amounting to Rs. 120 crores from Maharashtra and Gujarat on Friday. Six people have been arrested in the case, including an ex-Air India pilot, who is said to be the kingpin. Reports said the action was taken based on specific information received by the Naval Intelligence unit.

Details NCB confiscated prohibited drug mephedrone

In response to a tip, NCB found 50 kilograms of mephedrone, often known as "meow meow" or "MD," hidden in a Mumbai godown. On October 3, officials carried out a search in Jamnagar, Gujarat, and found 10 kilograms of mephedrone. Meanwhile, Deputy Director General NCB Sanjay Singh said they launched the operation based on specific intelligence provided to the Naval Intelligence unit.

Twitter Post 50 kilogram drugs recovered from Mumbai alone

Acting on an input, NCB recovered approx 50 kg of MD drugs concealed in a godown in Mumbai. Two people including the kingpin of the cartel arrested. Both the arrested accused are from Mumbai: SK Singh, Deputy Director General, NCB pic.twitter.com/dkih4lha9o — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2022

Kingpin Arrested kingpin was Air India pilot till 2018

According to reports, the NCB squad arrested three suspects in Mumbai and one from Jamnagar. Sohail Gaffar Mahida, and Mithi Pichaidas, who were earlier arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), have been named as the cartel's kingpins. From 2016 to 2018, Mahida worked as an Air India pilot until resigning due to illness.

Similar cases Major drug busts of 2022

According to NDTV, approximately 900 kgs of mephedrone were confiscated in separate investigations in Mumbai and Vadodara in August. Reports said 260 kgs of cocaine were intercepted from the Kandla port in April. In September of last year, 3000 kgs of cocaine worth Rs. 21,000 crores were recovered from Mundra port in one of the largest drug hauls.

Latest Ghana woman arrested with 16 kg heroin

According to reports, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) confiscated 16 kilograms of heroin worth over Rs 100 crore at the Mumbai airport in another bust. In this regard, it detained a traveler and a woman from Ghana. She was apprehended from a hotel in Delhi as part of the DRI's follow-up action in the investigation, officials told PTI.