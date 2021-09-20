Drugs worth over Rs. 150cr seized in last one year

NCB official said there was a misconception in people's minds that a person dealing with drugs was the only culprit

The Narcotics Control Bureau has seized various banned drugs worth over Rs. 150 crore in the last one year from Mumbai, adjoining Navi Mumbai, Thane, and other areas, a senior NCB official said. "From September last year, we have registered 114 cases under the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act and arrested more than 300 people," NCB's Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede said.

Drugs

Thirty-four foreigners, few Bollywood celebrities among those arrested

The arrested also includes 34 foreigners and a few Bollywood celebrities, Wankhede added. He said over the last year, they seized more than 100 kg of Codine drugs, 30 kg charas, 12 kg heroin, two kg cocaine, 350 kg Ganja, 60 kg ephedrine, and 25 kg MD (mephedrone) from the city and other neighboring areas.

Properties

Started attaching properties of those caught dealing in drugs: Wankhede

"Now, we have started attaching properties of those caught dealing in drugs in commercial quantities. Till now, we have attached properties worth over Rs. 12 crore of various drug peddlers and this will continue," he said. The items being seized include cash and jewelry earned from the sale of drugs, he added.

Other details

Drug peddlers buy properties in names of their relatives: Wankhede

The official said they have many times found that drug peddlers buy properties in the names of their relatives and friends, and such assets would also be seized if their connection with the drug peddlers is established. Wankhede also said there was a misconception in people's minds that a person dealing with drugs was the only culprit. But this is not correct, he said.

Quote

Those consuming drugs are also liable for action: Wankhede

"Those who are consuming drugs are also liable for action and will be booked under provisions of the NDPS Act," the official said.