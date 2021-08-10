Odisha: Over three quintals of cannabis seized, four persons arrested

Two cars used in the transportation of the contraband were also seized

Police seized over three quintals of cannabis worth over Rs. 12 lakh and arrested four persons in this connection in Odisha's Kalahandi district, an officer said. Two cars used in the transportation of the contraband were also seized. Acting on a tip-off, two cars were intercepted under Koksara Police Station area and a total of 3.11 quintals of contraband were recovered on Sunday morning.

Investigation

Accused were trying to transport narcotics to Allahabad

"The contraband was recovered in the boot of the seized vehicles. Four people, who belong to Uttar Pradesh, were arrested for trying to transport the narcotics to Allahabad using the National Highway 26," the officer said. An investigation regarding the source as well as the involvement of others, if any, are being investigated, sources said.

Menace

Kalahandi Police has seized 2,155 kg of cannabis this year

The narcotics likely to have been brought from the forest areas of Malkangiri and Koraput districts, sources said. Narcotic smugglers have been using the NH 26 lately as a corridor for smuggling of cannabis and police has formed a task force to tackle the menace. Kalahandi Police has seized 2,155 kg of cannabis so far this year.

Smuggling

Police is monitoring the smuggling of narcotics via NH 26

Kalahandi Police has arrested 26 people, lodged 12 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, and seized more than 20 four-wheelers and two-wheelers. Superintendent of Police Saravana Vivek M said that the drive against illegal drugs would continue. "Police is keeping a close watch on the smuggling of narcotics via NH 26," he added.