Woman held with synthetic drugs weighing 1kg in Bengaluru

The NCB intercepted an incoming parcel from Germany containing MDMA crystals at the Electronic City Post Office on Thursday

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday said that it arrested a woman with African connection, carrying synthetic drugs weighing a kilogram in Bengaluru. According to the Zonal Director of the Bengaluru unit of NCB, Amit Ghawate, they intercepted an incoming parcel from Germany containing some MDMA crystals at the Electronic City Post Office on Thursday.

Seizure

The MDMA crystals were found to be cleverly concealed on two sides of a carton box in grey-colored duct tapes. Each packet was found to be weighing 500gm and thus a total quantity of 1kg MDMA crystals was seized. The carton box also contained packets containing a sandwich grill, flexible mirror, manicure and pedicure set, two table tennis bats, and two chocolate pouches.

Confession

"Surveillance was mounted for the woman who was to come and receive the parcel and after prolonged surveillance, one Yogita S, resident of Bengaluru, who received the parcel was apprehended," the NCB Zonal Director said in a statement. Ghawate said Yogita confessed to having ordered the contraband from Germany and that it was meant for supply to various individuals in Bengaluru.

Drug trafficking

The interrogation revealed that Yogita has been into drug trafficking for the past three years. Ghawate said she sold drugs to various individuals in other cities of South India. She is living with an African individual in Bengaluru. According to him, the inflow of MDMA crystals in courier and speed post parcels booked through darknet channels has gained momentum, especially during the COVID-19 restrictions.