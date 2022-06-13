India

Meet IAS officer Tushar Sumera who barely cleared Class 10

Written by Abhishek Hari Edited by Ramya Patelkhana Jun 13, 2022, 09:09 pm 2 min read

Tushar Sumera, currently posted as the collector and district magistrate in Gujarat’s Bharuch, had barely passed Class 10 exams.

Several educational boards declared their Class 10 results recently and if you're someone who scored the bare minimum, there's no need to be disheartened. This story of IAS officer Tushar Sumera—who barely cleared Class 10 decades ago—will surely motivate you. Fellow IAS officer Awanish Sharan recently shared Sumera's Class 10 marks certificate to convey an important message—your marks don't define you or your future.

Sumera—the collector and district magistrate of Gujarat's Bharuch—had received only passing marks in Class 10. Sharing Sumera's Class 10 marks certificate, Sharan tweeted, "He scored 35 out of 100 in English, 36 in mathematics, and 38 in science." People around Sumera believed he would never achieve anything in life, but years later he proved them all wrong. Sumera's success story has also moved many.

Sumera's journey and success story have inspired many people who left comments on Sharan's post. "Tushar Sumera is an inspiration. He is from our district," wrote a user. Another user commented, "Your marks never decide what you become. You can always change your destiny." Meanwhile, Sumera has also posted a "thank you" note for his fellow IAS officer Sharan on Twitter.

Reportedly, Sumera graduated in the Arts stream and even worked as a school teacher before clearing the much-coveted UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) in 2012. He is a 2012 batch IAS officer of the Gujarat cadre. He was appointed as the Bharuch collector last year.

Meanwhile, the UPSC announced the 2021 Civil Services Examination results on May 30. The CSE is considered one of India's most challenging exams and candidates usually take multiple attempts to clear it. The UPSC holds a preliminary exam, main exam, and interview as part of CSE to appoint officers for the All India Services and central civil services, including administrative, police, and foreign services.