BJP makes key leaders in-charge of states before 2024 polls

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Sep 10, 2022, 02:45 pm 3 min read

Most of these leaders do not hold any party position.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced new party duties for prominent leaders on Friday. Former chief ministers and central ministries who were removed earlier were made in charge of states ahead of assembly elections and the 2024 General Elections. The leaders were assigned critical roles, particularly after the united opposition pledged to pitch candidates against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Context Why does this story matter?

According to political observers, the BJP reshuffle was intended to use the skills of experienced leaders while also influencing disgruntled leaders.

The majority of these leaders had no party position and the plan was to keep them out of party posts as they concentrate only on building the BJP's base and winning elections in certain states.

Details Sacked CMs get Punjab, Haryana

On BJP Chief JP Nadda's directives, the former chief minister of Gujarat Vijay Rupani will oversee Punjab and Chandigarh. For the BJP, Punjab, where Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) presently reigns, is a significant undertaking. Similarly, former Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb will assume office in Haryana. The party remained in control here, although, in the recent 2019 polls, it lost some momentum.

Tough battle What did the former union ministers get?

In Kerala, where the BJP has been battling to establish itself, former union minister Prakash Javadekar has been chosen. Mahesh Sharma gets Tripura, where the party is in power but may face a tough fight in the next elections. Notably, Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) is seeking to expand into Tripura after defeating the BJP in West Bengal last year.

Bengal-effect Mangal Pandey to hold the fort in West Bengal

The BJP has appointed former Bihar minister Mangal Pandey as their leader in West Bengal. Amit Malviya, the head of the Party IT Cell, will be the co-in charge. Banerjee is one of the main proponents of a national front against the BJP. To recall, the party gained seats in the last state assembly elections even after losing the overall contest.

Mission reboot Vinod Tawde will lead the BJP in Bihar

Vinod Tawde, the party's general secretary, who formerly managed Haryana, will be in charge of Bihar. The BJP is still rebounding in the state from Nitish Kumar, the chief minister, who dumped it by reviving his party's coalition with RJD and the Congress last month. Meanwhile, Laxmikant Vajpayee will represent the BJP in Jharkhand--the state marred with political infighting.

Tough rivalry Close confidant of PM Modi gets Chattisgarh

The BJP leadership continues to back Om Mathur, a renowned leader who is widely considered PM Modi's confidant. Mathur, who was recently selected to chair the important Central Election Committee, will now also be in charge of Chhattisgarh, one of the few states controlled by the Congress party. Sambit Patra, a prominent party face on TV will be the organizer for the northeastern states.