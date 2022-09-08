Politics

BJP's Tejasvi Surya accuses Congress of defaming 'Brand Bengaluru'

BJP's Tejasvi Surya accuses Congress of defaming 'Brand Bengaluru'

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Sep 08, 2022, 07:43 pm 2 min read

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya has been trolled over his review video of a restaurant amid floods in Bengaluru.

While Bengaluru is dealing with floods, political infighting has erupted between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. The BJP Member Parliament (MP) from Bengaluru (South) Tejasvi Surya has accused the Congress of sullying the city's reputation over floods. His comments came after being trolled for promoting a restaurant while the city is battling the heavy rains and floods.

Statement What exactly did Surya say?

Surya stated that only a part of the city is inundated while some areas were affected due to unlawful encroachments on lake beds that were allegedly allowed by the Congress. "The opposition is trying to defame 'Brand Bengaluru' for their petty political gains. The IT parks in Bellandur, who encroached on the lakes there? Congress should answer this..." Surya claimed.

Details BJP MP trolled for promoting eatery

According to the Deccan Herald, Surya received criticism from the Karnataka branch of the Congress after he was shot at a restaurant reviewing the masala dosa during the Bengaluru floods. Lavanya Ballal, a spokesman for Congress, posted the video that quickly went viral on social media. Surya was trolled by a section of social media users accusing him of relishing dosa amid floods.

Twitter Post Watch: Video shared by Congress leader on Twitter

Video dated 5th September.@Tejasvi_Surya was enjoying a good breakfast while Bangalore was drowning.

Has he visited even a single flood affected region? pic.twitter.com/uFnZ4Rjs1m — Lavanya Ballal (@LavanyaBallal) September 6, 2022

Surya's video has been reposted online by a number of Twitter users, including actress and former Congress MP Ramya who criticized him. "When Rome burnt, Nero Fiddled! When Bengaluru drowned, @Tejasvi_Surya ate Dosas and mocked the very people who voted him to power! Remember this picture and his smile when you vote next !" Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Prithvi Reddy said.

Statistics Bengaluru receives over 300% more rain in a week

According to the Economic Times, 135 mm of rainfall occurred in Bengaluru between August 31 and September 6, when the city normally receives 34 mm of rain during this period. It said the unusual rain has flooded many areas. Meanwhile, the government promised to provide Rs. 300 crores to help manage the city's water crisis.