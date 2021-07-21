Delhi: Three arrested for duping man on pretext of trade

The three arrested people are from Bengaluru

Three persons were arrested for allegedly cheating a man of Rs. 13.5 lakh on the pretext of helping him make a huge profit through trade-in jatoba pods, police said on Wednesday. The accused have been identified as Perumal Stella (25), Chingerem Kalu (27), and Akinola Timothy Oluwasevan, all residents of Bengaluru, the police further added.

What happened?

A woman introduced herself as a resident of Texas, US

Giving details of the case, the police said the man filed a complaint at Khyala Police Station. According to the complaint, the man came across a woman who introduced herself as Riona Cahil, a resident of Austin, Texas, on a dating app in March. Later, she informed him that she works for a company, called Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), they said.

Jatoba seeds trade

She lured him by showing huge amounts of profit

After, the woman gave him a business proposal stating that her company used to buy jatoba pods from India through one of her colleagues who has now left the organization. She lured him by saying that she used to buy jatoba seeds at a cost of $300-$350 per 100 grams and sell it for an amount of $500 per sachet, a police officer said.

Details

The complainant paid Rs. 13,50,000 for 60 sachets of jatoba

Later, the woman introduced him to one Ankitha as a supplier of jatoba pods in Bengaluru. She gave Ankitha's number. Ankitha quoted him a price of Rs. 22,500 per 100 gm sachet and the complainant agreed to the proposal, police said. The complainant received a call from one Dr. Marshall Flint and then the complainant made a payment of Rs. 13,50,000 for 60 sachets.

Further details

Three laptops and 21 mobile phones recovered

"During the investigation, the accused were identified through technical assistance and a team was sent to Bengaluru. In the early morning of Friday, two raids were conducted, and the accused were arrested," Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Urvija Goel said. Three laptops, 21 mobile phones, and 24 SIM cards were recovered from their possession, police added.