'Mardaani' to 'Soni': Listing some kickass lady police officers on screen

Many arenas remain dominated by males to this day. The police force tops this list. It's also hard for a lady cop to rise through the ranks, while battling everyday sexism. But there are many who shine throughout their career through sheer determination and passion for their jobs. Celluloid too salutes this spirit, and has brought us some efficient and fierce woman officers.

We'll soon see Raveena Tandon as a cop in 'Aranyak'

Raveena Tandon is the latest addition to this list, as the gritty actress gears up for Netflix's supernatural crime-thriller Aranyak. This will mark her debut in the digital domain. Let's see the other on-screen lady cops who had set the screen on fire.

DCP Vartika Chaturvedi in 'Delhi Crime'

Shefali Shah playing DCP Vartika Chaturvedi in Delhi Crime still induces goosebumps. Inspired by IPS Chhaya Sharma, the real life investigating officer in the brutal 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape case, Shah depicted very clearly that your gender has nothing to do with your brilliance as a police officer. Shah says a lot without using words, all while encountering and countering casual sexism.

SSP Kalpana Ummat and police officer Soni in 'Soni'

Ivan Ayr's first for Netflix, Soni is a sensitive tale on the relationship two women police officers share in a male dominated world. Both SSP Kalpana Ummat and a subordinate Soni, are hard working, who are good at their job, but still have to fight to earn respect, and have to constantly push against the prejudice. The nuanced portrayal by the two is commendable.

Senior Inspector Shivani Shivaji Roy in 'Mardaani'

Rani Mukerji played the role of Shivani Shivaji Roy in both Mardaani 1 and 2, a police officer who doesn't rest till she puts the criminals behind bars. In the first movie, she unearths a child trafficking ring, while in the second, she brings a misogynistic serial rapist and killer to justice. The character is strong, inspiring and shuts sexist men down with panache.

ACP Malvika Chauhan in 'Samay: When Time Strikes'

Sushmita Sen, who made a glorious comeback in a kickass single mother role on Aarya, had done something similar in the 2003 thriller Samay: When Time Strikes. In the movie based on Hollywood hit Se7en, Sen played ACP Malvika Chauhan, a brilliant cop who is chasing a serial killer. Her portrayal as the head-strong and agile cop is appreciated even to this day.