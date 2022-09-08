India

UP BJP leader allegedly kills neighbor over stray goat, arrested

UP BJP leader allegedly kills neighbor over stray goat, arrested

Written by Priyali Dhingra Sep 08, 2022, 01:11 pm 2 min read

The incident in Bhadohi's Katra Bazar area comes as a shock to many.

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader allegedly thrashed a 62-year-old man to death in Uttar Pradesh earlier this week. Ashok Jaiswal, the Bhadohi Municipal Corporation chairman, reportedly killed his neighbor Mustakeen Ahmed over a stray goat on Tuesday night. The police have booked Jaiswal and 21 others in the case, and additional force has been deployed in the area.

Context Why does this story matter?

This is not the first time a BJP leader has been booked for violence.

In August, Jharkhand BJP leader Seema Patra was booked for harassing her tribal house help by battering her teeth, torturing with hot tongs, and making her lick urine.

In another incident, the party's youth leader Rituraj Chaturvedi was booked for thrashing an ex-serviceman inside his barber shop in Madhya Pradesh.

Stray goat Argument over a goat allegedly leads to death

The incident in Bhadohi's Katra Bazar area comes as a shock to many. According to Ahmed's family, Jaiswal reportedly thrashed him to death over his stray goat. UP Police ASP Rajesh Bharti said an argument broke out between the two when Ahmed's goat entered Jaiswal's porch. Reportedly, Jaiswal barged into Ahmed's home later in the night and thrashed him to death.

Twitter Post What did the police say?

UP : चबूतरे पर चढ़ी बकरी तो कर दी 'मुस्तकीम' नाम के शख्स की पीटकर हत्या



◆BJP के भदोही नगर पालिका अध्यक्ष अशोक कुमार जायसवाल सहित 22 पर केस दर्ज, मुख्य आरोपी अभी फरार pic.twitter.com/c6JiSEQQIN — News24 (@news24tvchannel) September 7, 2022

Quote '10-15 men entered our house at night'

According to The Indian Express, his son Aftab Alam said, "Around 10 pm, when the family was sleeping, a group of 10-15 men led by Jaiswal entered my house and started beating up everyone, including my father." The accused reportedly left after Ahmed collapsed. "We rushed my father to the hospital but he was declared dead," Alam said.

Arrest Police says no injury marks on the body

Based on a complaint by Aftab's mother Momina Begum, the police lodged an FIR against seven named and 15 unidentified men. The men have been booked for rioting, trespassing for assault, causing death by negligence, and voluntarily causing hurt. "There were no injury marks on the body. Ahmed may have died due to cardiac arrest," a police official said.