Congress chief will not be remote controlled, says Rahul Gandhi

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Oct 08, 2022, 07:55 pm

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also defended Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over the meeting with Adani Group following the announcement of huge investment

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi declared on Saturday that whoever is chosen to lead the party as its new president would be free to make decisions and manage the party. Gandhi also disputed allegations that Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor, the two contenders for the Congress presidential election would be Gandhi family lackeys, claiming that such statements were offensive to them.

Context Why does this story matter?

The grand old party is set to hold its presidential election on October 17 and witness a non-Gandhi leader at its helm.

After Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot bowed out of the contest after a political rebellion within the state, the competition is now between Tharoor and Kharge.

Kharge is the most likely candidate with the backing of G-23 leaders as well.

"There is an election taking place (and) I don't want to give an opinion on this position," Gandhi said. "Both candidates are people of stature and standing. Frankly, I think such claims are insulting to both of them," said the Congress leader. This was Gandhi's first remarks on the election since its nomination process was over.

Details Gandhi defends Rajasthan CM Gehlot over Adani investment

Meanwhile, Gandhi defended Gehlot's meeting Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani following the announcement of Rs. 60,000 crore investment by the company in Rajasthan. Gandhi said no chief minister could refuse such an offer. "No CM can refuse such an offer and it's not right for any CM to refuse such business to the state," he said.

Comments 'Rajasthan government hasn't given preference to Adani Group'

Regarding the Rajasthan government's attitude, Gandhi stated that the Rajasthan government has not given the Adani Group any priority. They have done nothing to assist him. He criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for granting a monopoly to a few businesspeople, saying, "My question is why the BJP is giving a monopoly to two-three businessmen. They are helping with the concentration of money."

Quote 'BJP done complete monopolization of businesses by helping few'

"I'm not against business or corporates. I'm against the monopolization of Indian businesses which the BJP has done by helping a few people. If a political system ventures to help two or three people it will damage the country," he said.