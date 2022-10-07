Politics

AAP, BJP face-off over Delhi minister attending mass conversion event

AAP, BJP face-off over Delhi minister attending mass conversion event

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Oct 07, 2022, 08:50 pm 2 min read

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) reacted sharply to AAP minister Rajendra Pal Gautam's attendance at the mass conversion event terming it part of 'breaking India' project

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) entered into fresh controversy after its minister in Delhi Rajendra Pal Gautam attended a mass conversion event in the national capital prompting a sharp reaction from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He has also reportedly taken a pledge to "not worship Hindu gods and goddesses." Notably, over 10,000 people on Wednesday gathered at Ambedkar Bhavan, Delhi to initiate conversion to Buddhism.

Context Why does this story matter?

The development comes amid a political feud between the BJP and the AAP, which has been gaining fuel since the arrest of minister Satyendra Jain.

The AAP has been attacking the BJP-led central government for misusing its probe agencies for political reasons.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had recently framed Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in the Delhi liquor scam case.

Viral video 'Won't worship Hindu gods': Gautam, others pledge

According to India Today, a video from the event also went viral triggering reactions. "I shall have no faith in Brahma, Vishnu, and Maheshwara, nor shall I worship them. I shall have no faith in Rama and Krishna, who are believed to be the incarnation of God, nor shall I worship them," the AAP minister and others can be seen saying at the event.

Twitter Post AAP minister tweets about the event

चलो बुद्ध की ओर मिशन जय भीम बुलाता है।



आज "मिशन जय भीम" के तत्वाधान में अशोका विजयदशमी पर डॉ०अंबेडकर भवन रानी झांसी रोड पर 10,000 से ज्यादा बुद्धिजीवियों ने तथागत गौतम बुद्ध के धम्म में घर वापसी कर जाति विहीन व छुआछूत मुक्त भारत बनाने की शपथ ली।



नमो बुद्धाय, जय भीम! pic.twitter.com/sKtxzVRYJt — Rajendra Pal Gautam (@AdvRajendraPal) October 5, 2022

Reaction BJP reacted sharply terming event 'breaking India' project

The BJP retaliated by branding the event a "breaking India" project after the event's video went viral on social media platforms. "Arvind Kejriwal's minister Rajendra Pal executing the "Breaking India" project. Make no mistake, Kejriwal is the prime sponsor of this Hindu hate propaganda," BJP's Amit Malviya wrote on Twitter while sharing a video.

Twitter Post Watch video of the event shared by BJP leader on Twitter

"मैं हिंदू धर्म के देवी देवताओं ब्रह्मा, विष्णु, महेश, श्रीराम, श्रीकृष्ण को भगवान नहीं मानूंगा, न ही उनकी पूजा करूंगा।"



Arvind Kejriwal’s minister Rajendra Pal executing the “Breaking India” project. Make no mistake, Kejriwal is the prime sponsor of this Hindu hate propaganda… pic.twitter.com/SZNBE2TJNC — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) October 7, 2022

Quote 'This is an insult to Hinduism and Buddhism'

"This is an insult to Hinduism and Buddhism. AAP ministers are attempting to incite riots. The minister should immediately be removed from the party. We're submitting a complaint against him," BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said addressing the media.

Response AAP minister responds after furor over event

"BJP is anti-national. I've faith in Buddhism. Why does anyone have trouble with it? Let them complain. The Constitution gives us the freedom to follow any religion," Gautam stated this after the uproar over the oath at the ceremony. "The BJP is afraid of AAP. They can only lodge fake cases against us," he said.