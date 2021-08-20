Sisodia slams Centre for stance on investigation of oxygen-related deaths

Sisodia claimed that the Centre was responsible for oxygen mismanagement in April and May

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has again rejected the Delhi government's proposal to form a panel to "investigate deaths due to oxygen shortage" in Delhi. "No one can deny that Delhi grappled with an oxygen crisis in April and May during the second COVID-19 wave," he said during an online press conference.

LG said there is no need for a probe: Sisodia

"No one can also deny that people died in the national capital due to a shortage of oxygen," he added. "We had resubmitted a file for the constitution of a panel to probe the deaths due to oxygen shortage. The LG (lieutenant governor) is saying that there is no need for that," Sisodia further said.

Centre is not allowing us to investigate such deaths: Sisodia

Sisodia said that on one hand, the Centre has been asking states to tell how many people died due to oxygen shortage and on the other "you have not been allowing us to investigate such deaths." "Then how will states tell?" he asked.

Centre was responsible for oxygen mismanagement in April, May: Sisodia

"That means the Centre wants us to give in writing that no death occurred due to the shortage of oxygen. It will be a big lie," Sisodia said. He claimed that the Centre was responsible for oxygen mismanagement in April and May and whether it was deliberate or a mistake is a matter of investigation.

Sisodia had last week written to Union Health Minister

"The Centre will have to accept that it was responsible for the oxygen crisis," Sisodia said. Sisodia had last week written to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya that it's difficult to ascertain without a probe if there were any oxygen-related deaths during the second COVID-19 wave, and the Delhi government is seeking fresh approval from the LG to form an expert panel for it.

A Delhi government committee formed in June was also rejected

The Delhi government had in June formed a four-member expert committee to look into the deaths due to the shortage of oxygen during the second wave of COVID-19. The committee was rejected by the LG.