Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain's ED custody extended till June 13

Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain's ED custody extended till June 13

Written by Srishty Choudhury Jun 09, 2022, 03:41 pm 2 min read

On Monday, the ED recovered over Rs. 2 crore in cash and jewelry from Satyendar Jain's aides in the alleged corruption case against him.

A Delhi court on Thursday extended the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case till Monday. On May 30, the ED arrested the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader under the criminal provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The ED had sought to extend his custody, earlier till Thursday, for five more days.

Context Why does this story matter?

The latest development comes as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are embroiled in a political feud over the Delhi minister's arrest.

The raids were reportedly a "follow-up" to the money laundering case against Jain.

More time sought 'ED needs to confront Jain'

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju, appearing for the ED, told the court of Special Judge Geetanjli Goel that the agency needed to confront Jain after it had conducted searches at several places and certain incriminating material was found including cash and documents, etc. Meanwhile, senior advocate Kapil Sibal appearing for Jain argued that there was no ground to further extend the minister's custody.

Aides Cash, jewelry recovered in raids

The raids took place at the residences of Jain and his associates. The ED had recovered over Rs. 2 crore in cash and jewelry during the raids. Reportedly, Rs. 2.23 crore was recovered from Ram Prakash Jeweller and Rs. 41.5 lakh, including Rs. 20 lakh in cash and 133 gold coins, were recovered from one Vaibhav Jain.

Fact Jain bought several shell companies

Jain had allegedly purchased or floated several shell companies in Delhi and also laundered black money worth Rs. 16.39 crore via 54 shell companies of three Kolkata-based hawala operators. Akinchan Developers Private Limited, Indo Metal Impex Private Limited, Paryas Infosolutions Private Limited, Manglayatan Projects Private Limited, and JJ Ideal Estate Private Limited were among other companies in which Jain allegedly owned shares.

Report ED attached Jain, family's assets worth Rs. 4.81cr: Report

Earlier in April, the ED had provisionally attached assets worth Rs. 4.81 crore belonging to Jain and his family members, reports said. According to the financial probe agency's investigation into the case, companies in which the AAP leader was allegedly involved illegally received Rs. 4.81 crore through the hawala network from shell companies during 2015-16.