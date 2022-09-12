Politics

AAP claims Gujarat Police raided party office in Ahmedabad

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Sep 12, 2022, 02:31 pm 3 min read

Ahmedabad Police denied the allegations made by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday claimed that the police stormed its office in Ahmedabad, the capital city of Gujarat. Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been stunned by the support his party is receiving in Gujarat. AAP also claimed that the saffron party is targeting AAP out of fear of losing polls.

Gujarat Assembly elections are scheduled for this December. Kejriwal was in the state for two days of campaigning.

The state general secretary of AAP Manoj Sorathiya was reportedly assaulted and severely injured recently.

The AAP and the BJP have clashed over the Delhi liquor policy, with the AAP accusing the BJP-led Centre of slandering its image by exploiting government investigating agencies.

"Gujarat Police raid on Aam Aadmi Party's Ahmedabad office as soon as Kejriwal reached Ahmedabad. Searched for two hours. Nothing found. Said they would come again," Gujarat AAP member Isudan Gadhvi wrote on Twitter. AAP has also released a video of its office. However, the local police have denied the claims by AAP about the raids.

कल आम आदमी पार्टी के कार्यालय पर अहमदाबाद शहर पुलिस द्वारा रेड करने में आई, ऐसा समाचार सोशल मीडिया से ज्ञात हुआ है.

*इस प्रकार का कोई रेड अहमदाबाद शहर पुलिस के द्वारा करने में नहीं आई है* — Ahmedabad Police 👮‍♀️અમદાવાદ પોલીસ (@AhmedabadPolice) September 12, 2022

Meanwhile, Kejriwal reacted sharply to the alleged police action saying that the BJP was shaken by the support AAP is getting in Gujarat. "A storm is blowing in Gujarat in favor of AAP," his tweet reads. "After Delhi, now started raiding Gujarat too. Nothing was found in Delhi, and nothing was found in Gujarat too. We are staunch honest and patriotic people," it adds.

Senior AAP leader and Delhi's Deputy CM Manish Sisodia has also attacked the BJP. "As the Gujarat elections are approaching, the fear of the BJP is increasing.BJP's only goal in the Gujarat elections is to stop @ArvindKejriwal ji and Aam Aadmi Party by any means. I want to ask BJP why are you so afraid of Kejriwal ji?" he tweeted.

The Delhi administration and the BJP-led central government are at war over a number of issues, the recent being the withdrawn liquor policy. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) recently raided Sisodia's house on suspicion of corruption. Previously, Delhi's Health Minister Satyendar Jain was imprisoned for money laundering. Last week, Transport Minister Gopal Rai was also charged with wrongdoing in the bus purchase deal.