33 dead as heavy rains wreak havoc in several states

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Aug 21, 2022, 11:57 am 2 min read

Himachal Pradesh has been worst hit with 22 deaths following the 36 extreme weather occurrences..

Several states have been devastated by torrential monsoon rains since Saturday killing at least 33 people. Officials said 22 of the total deaths occurred in Himachal Pradesh alone. Odisha and Uttarakhand claimed four fatalities each, while Jharkhand reported three deaths, they said. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert warning in Madhya Pradesh following the heavy rain forecast.

Himachal Pradesh Himachal worst hit with 22 deaths, multiple cloud bursts

As per reports, heavy rains triggered 36 cloudbursts, landslides, and flash floods in Himachal Pradesh since Friday. The state reported 22 deaths including eight of a family. Officials said ten people were also injured in the state, which has reported several weather-related occurrences. Six people who went missing in Mandi are presumed dead, Deputy Commissioner Arindam Chaudhary told PTI.

Uttarakhand Cloudbursts forced thousands to flee homes in Uttarakhand

According to NDTV, four persons were killed and ten went missing in Uttarakhand after a series of cloudbursts while several villages have been forced to flee. Thousands of people have been evacuated from various communities, according to officials, as floods crossed the danger level and washed down bridges. The Rishikesh-Badrinath route and the Rishikesh-Gangotri highway were both partially closed.

Odisha Floods caused devastation in Odisha

While Odisha is already dealing with floods and has recorded four deaths, the meteorological service has projected another round of severe rain. According to NDTV, the government deployed several teams to rescue and offer aid to people in several districts, including Mayurbhanj, Kendrapara, and Balasore. On Saturday, 70 people were rescued from the flooded Mahanadi river when a boat carrying them has swept away.

Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan Severe damage in Jharkhand due to heavy rains

Heavy rains toppled dozens of trees and utility lines and submerged low-lying regions in many Jharkhand districts. In West Singhbhum, a woman was killed when her house's mud wall broke in on her, while two persons drowned in the Ramgarh district's overflowing Nalkari river. Meanwhile, heavy rain is expected in West Madhya Pradesh on Sunday and in East Rajasthan on Monday.

Information Vaishno Devi Yatra resumed in J&K

The Vaishno Devi Yatra, which had been momentarily halted overnight due to flooding caused by heavy rain on the pilgrimage route in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, was restarted this morning. In the Udhampur area, a landslide also claimed the lives of two youngsters.