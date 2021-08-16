Non-Puri residents allowed to cremate bodies at 'Swargadwar' crematorium

Though the local residents of Puri were allowed to cremate bodies at Swargadwar, it remained prohibited for outsiders since mid-April

The Puri district administration on Monday allowed people from outside Puri to cremate the mortal remains of their near and dear ones at the Swargadwar crematorium in the sea beach in Puri with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocol, officials said. Though the local residents of Puri were allowed to cremate bodies at Swargadwar, it remained prohibited for outsiders since mid-April.

Funeral

Maximum 10 persons will be allowed in the funeral: Order

The restrictions on immersion of ashes at Mahodadhi (sea) have also been withdrawn by the administration following a decline in infection rates both in the state and the Puri district as well. The district administration has allowed the presence of a maximum of 10 persons with the body to carry out funeral rites with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

Information

Cremation will also be allowed on Saturdays and Sundays

A COVID-19 negative proof and documents relating to non-COVID-19 death of the deceased have been made mandatory for entering the crematorium to perform the last rites of the deceased, the order said. The administration has also allowed cremation during weekend shutdowns on Saturdays and Sundays.

Order

Swargadwar officials to ensure strict implementation of the orders

The Sub-Collector, Swargadwar Seva Samiti, and other officials have been asked to keep close surveillance in the matter and ensure strict implementation of the orders. "We have come to Swargadwar in Puri from Munger in Bihar for the cremation. The deceased, who is a monk, is fortunate enough to get the opportunity to get cremated at Swargadwar," a sadhu accompanying the body said.

Auspicious

Swargadwar is considered as the 'Gateway to Heaven'

People from different parts of the state and other states have started bringing non-COVID-19 bodies for cremation in Swargadwar. The Swargadwar cremation ground is considered auspicious as it is believed that the deceased person directly goes to heaven from here. The very name- "Swarga" means heaven and "dwar" means gateway, so literary Swargadwar is considered as the "Gateway to Heaven."

Importance

The significance of Swargadwar

Swargadwar is on the sandy beach toward the southwestern corner of Puri. It is said that on every Amavasya Lord Narayana, who represents Lord Jagannath, visits the sea, which is said to be the in-law house of the Lord, through this holy cremation ground. There is a temple of Goddess Smasana Kali here who stands as the proof for all souls going to heaven.