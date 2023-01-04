Politics

Delhi: Sonia Gandhi admitted to hospital over viral respiratory infection

Delhi: Sonia Gandhi admitted to hospital over viral respiratory infection

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Jan 04, 2023, 05:03 pm 2 min read

Sonia Gandhi reportedly admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital

Ex-Congress President Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Wednesday, news agency PTI reported. The report also added that the grand old party's general secretary and daughter of the Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accompanied her to the hospital. The 76-year-old veteran has been suffering from a respiratory infection.

Why does this story matter?

Gandhi tested COVID-19 positive last year and was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on June 12.

However, she was later discharged on June 20 after treatment.

In August, she again tested positive for the virus and went into quarantine.

She is currently admitted to the Department of Chest Medicine for observation and treatment of a viral respiratory infection.

'Was having respiratory issues since Tuesday'

The report also claimed that since Tuesday, Gandhi had been suffering from a respiratory illness. This prompted Rahul Gandhi and Vadra to return to the national capital after marching nearly seven kilometers in the Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY), which entered Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday evening. On Wednesday, the BJY resumed its march at 6 am after resting overnight at Mavikalan in UP's Baghpat.

Karnataka CM wishes for Gandhi's 'healthy return'

Reacting to the reports, former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah wished her a "speedy recovery" and a "healthy return." "Sad to know that senior INC India leader Smt Sonia Gandhi is admitted to the hospital. I wish her a speedy recovery and healthy return," Siddaramaiah wrote on Twitter.

Congress leader's tweet

Sad to know that senior @INCIndia leader Smt Sonia Gandhi is admitted to the hospital.



I wish her a speedy recovery healthy return. — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) January 4, 2023