Shraddha case: Unaware of bail application, Aaftab tells Delhi court

Dec 17, 2022

The main accused in the Shraddha Walkar murder case Aaftab Poonawala told a Delhi Court on Saturday that he had no idea that a bail petition was filed on his behalf. Poonawalla also told the court that he had put pen to paper on the vakalatnama; however, he wasn't aware that a bail application would be filed on his behalf.

Why does this story matter?

On November 12, Poonawalla was for murdering Walkar by Delhi Police on May 18, chopping her dead body into 35 different pieces and disposing of them in and around a Delhi forest.

He reportedly stored the victim's remains in a refrigerator for days.

Investigators conducted numerous rounds of narco and polygraph test on Poonawalla, but he allegedly showed no remorse.

Poonawalla's virtual court appearance

28-year-old Poonawalla made an appearance before Additional Sessions Judge Vrinda Kumari via video-conference on Saturday, reported news agency PTI. On the back of his statement, the judge stated that the bail application would now be kept pending and only be considered after Poonawalla met the council; it would decide whether the plea would be granted or not.

Here's what Poonawalla said in the court

"I would like the council to talk to me and then withdraw the bail plea," the accused stated while responding to a question by Kumari on whether he wants to withdraw the application. On December 22, the court will hear the matter for further proceedings.

Poonawalla's judicial custody extended

On December 9, the Saket Court in Delhi officially extended Poonawalla's judicial custody. As a result, he will be in judicial custody till December 23 and is currently lodged in the Tihar jail in the national capital. On Thursday, DNA tests verified that bones collected by the police from Gurugram and the Mehrauli forest were Walkar's.

Poonawalla's narco and polygraph tests

While it's inadmissible in court, authorities conducted narco and polygraph tests on Poonawalla to filter his inconsistent statements. Investigators became more suspicious of him because he was very cooperative and easily gave away information. A statement recorded before a magistrate is only sustained in the court under the Code of Criminal Procedure's (CrPC) Section 164.

Murder weapons recovered by Delhi Police

Delhi Police retrieved evidence on the basis of Poonawalla's admission during his custody. Last month, the cops recovered five knives with which the accused dismembered Walkar's body. However, the saw used after the murder is still missing.

Here's what happened on the murder night

The couple allegedly got into a fight on May 18 at their rented apartment in Chhattarpur Pahari as the victim wanted to bring household items from her hometown in Maharashtra's Vasai. Walkar started yelling, and the accused reportedly strangled her to death while trying to restrain her. On the night of the murder, he was under the influence of drugs, Poonawalla told the police.