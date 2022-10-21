Delhi

Delhi: Chinese woman living as Nepalese monk arrested for 'spying'

Police caught her after conducting searches based on a tip-off

A Chinese woman living in Delhi's Majnu Ka Tila with a forged identity and indulging in alleged anti-national activities was arrested, police said on Thursday. The woman was living under the guise of a Buddhist monk named Dolma Lama and claimed to be from Nepal. On cross-checking, she was identified as Cai Ruo from China's Hainan province, who had arrived in India in 2019.

Relations between India and China have been sour for quite some time following border disputes and skirmishes between forces.

The latter has been accused of indirectly sponsoring terrorism in India through Pakistan and shielding terrorists.

Last week, Hyderabad police busted a Chinese firm running an investment fraud racket worth Rs. 903 crore and arrested a Chinese national among other accused.

A case was registered against her on Monday on charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating, and forgery under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Foreigners Act. She was arrested from Majnu Ka Tila, a Tibetan refugee colony near the Delhi University's (DU) north campus which is popular among tourists. She wore the traditional red robe of Buddhist monks and got a buzzcut.

The police said it received a tip-off following which it conducted searches and tracked down Ruo. It first recovered a Nepali citizenship certificate from her in the name of Dolma Lama. On contacting the Foreign Regional Registration Office (FRRO), her original identity was confirmed. She claimed that some Chinese Communist party leaders were after her life, reported Hindustan Times.

Last month, a Chinese national was arrested in Chandigarh for allegedly operating an instant loan app extorting money from dozens of people by threatening them with reputational harm. In July, three Chinese men were held in Noida in a money laundering case. Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) had arrested two Chinese men in the case.